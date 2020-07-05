Water signs and their attractions

Nitin Manchanda By

CANCER: Deeply intuitive and sentimental, they keep their feelings away. They are very caring and nurturing and will always get the job done. They are naturally gifted in reading people and can always tell when someone is acting unusual. However, they are very sympathetic, loyal, and become fiercely protective of people they are attached to. Cancerians are not only dreamers who are in constant sync with their spiritual side, but are also practical and empathetic, considerate of their own as well as others. They tend to do things out of kindness and refrain from inflicting any pain on others. They attract someone who has the attributes to be a close friend. Being the person who can be friends with everyone, Cancerians attract someone who can count onto them emotionally.

SCORPIO: They are intuitive, resourceful and hardworking and initially come off as fiery and passionate, yet hide their sensitive and spiritual soul. They trust and rely purely on their intuition rather than second guessing themselves. Their confidence and virtue of self-awareness helps them to express freely, without being caught up in any judgement. Their passion along with the rare gift of understanding allows them to form deep connections with others, and feel strongly for the things they really believe in. With confidence within themselves, they understand the nature of work and have the will to accomplish any task. They come out as someone who values their independence.

They attract those who share the same ideology of independence and self-belief. Though they value commitment and swear by loyalty and virtue, they would rather stay single for long than commit to a relationship which they feel is wrong for them. This attribute of strong will and self-assurance makes them irresistible to other individuals who value their independence, as they feel they have a mutual understanding with Scorpions. They also attract those who desire passion in their life, because with their level of insight and determination, it is an inevitable fact that no one can feel themselves caught up in boredom and out of place. However, Scorpions need to keep in mind that they must make their partner understand their intensity and depth of emotions, and not let their detached persona take the lead.

PISCES: They are sensitive, compassionate, and imaginative beings who refrain from superficial trappings of the materialistic world. Fine-tuned to the details of life, it does not make a difference to them what the social or financial standing of a person is, but rather, value a deeper contact with people based on the inner perceptions, and the gratitude they have for life in general. Creative and talented, Pisceans are emotionally intelligent, kind, understanding and empathetic. The people who are attracted to Pisces crave creativity as they know that they are deep, old souls who live artistic lives filled with good food, art, and music, and they can embark on a lifelong partnership with someone who can help them express themselves through all forms of art. Also, those with a loud and outgoing personality are attracted to Pisces as they will bring out a calmer side to them while they themselves may bring out a Pisces out of his shell.

