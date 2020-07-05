STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Water signs and their attractions

Cancerians are not only dreamers who are in constant sync with their spiritual side, but are also practical and empathetic, considerate of their own as well as others.

Published: 05th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

CANCER: Deeply intuitive and sentimental, they keep their feelings away. They are very caring and nurturing and will always get the job done. They are naturally gifted in reading people and can always tell when someone is acting unusual. However, they are very sympathetic, loyal, and become fiercely protective of people they are attached to. Cancerians are not only dreamers who are in constant sync with their spiritual side, but are also practical and empathetic, considerate of their own as well as others. They tend to do things out of kindness and refrain from inflicting any pain on others. They attract someone who has the attributes to be a close friend. Being the person who can be friends with everyone, Cancerians attract someone who can count onto them emotionally.

SCORPIO: They are intuitive, resourceful and hardworking and initially come off as fiery and passionate, yet hide their sensitive and spiritual soul. They trust and rely purely on their intuition rather than second guessing themselves. Their confidence and virtue of self-awareness helps them to express freely, without being caught up in any judgement. Their passion along with the rare gift of understanding allows them to form deep connections with others, and feel strongly for the things they really believe in. With confidence within themselves, they understand the nature of work and have the will to accomplish any task. They come out as someone who values their independence.

They attract those who share the same ideology of independence and self-belief. Though they value commitment and swear by loyalty and virtue, they would rather stay single for long than commit to a relationship which they feel is wrong for them. This attribute of strong will and self-assurance makes them irresistible to other individuals who value their independence, as they feel they have a mutual understanding with Scorpions. They also attract those who desire passion in their life, because with their level of insight and determination, it is an inevitable fact that no one can feel themselves caught up in boredom and out of place. However, Scorpions need to keep in mind that they must make their partner understand their intensity and depth of emotions, and not let their detached persona take the lead.

PISCES: They are sensitive, compassionate, and imaginative beings who refrain from superficial trappings of the materialistic world. Fine-tuned to the details of life, it does not make a difference to them what the social or financial standing of a person is, but rather, value a deeper contact with people based on the inner perceptions, and the gratitude they have for life in general. Creative and talented, Pisceans are emotionally intelligent, kind, understanding and empathetic. The people who are attracted to Pisces crave creativity as they know that they are deep, old souls who live artistic lives filled with good food, art, and music, and they can embark on a lifelong partnership with someone who can help them express themselves through all forms of art. Also, those with a loud and outgoing personality are attracted to Pisces as they will bring out a calmer side to them while they themselves may bring out a Pisces out of his shell.

The views expressed here are of the author.

Nitin Manchanda
www.nitinmanchanda.com,
nitin.manchanda41@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cancer Scorpio Pisces
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp