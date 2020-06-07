Singlehood life for water signs

Nitin Manchanda By

CANCER: They are most capable of deep and romantic love. Governed by the moon, they are known for their nurturing, compassionate, and sensitive dispositions, along with being sympathetic, loyal, and fiercely protective of people they are attached to.

Just the way crabs protect their soft interiors with hard outer shells, Cancerians too, when they feel threatened, are quick to retreat into their armour.

Deeply intuitive and sentimental, they keep their feelings away in their hard shell and never reveal their true self.

Thus, being in a relationship forces them to open and expose their vulnerable side and, hence, they appreciate being single as it makes them feel protected.

They bury their feelings deep inside and only embrace them when they are alone and in a safe space. Also, the wounds from past issues makes rises trust issues. They’re torn between different aspects of a relationship, and this leads to complications.

Therefore, on the one hand, they relish their independence and don’t mind being single, but on the other hand, they also have a need to be fairly dependent and in need for someone to care for them and support them in handling their emotional issues, emphasising their desire to have a stable and meaningful relation in life.

SCORPIO: Deeply passionate people, they have an interest in all aspects of life. Intuitive, resourceful, hardworking, and determined, they are dedicated towards their work, have good insight and intuition. Governed by Pluto, they can become fixated on maintaining power and control.

They value their emotional privacy, and it is not easy for them to let someone into their heart. Mysterious and perplexing, it is difficult to decipher their feelings.

They don’t easily attach themselves with people they meet along the way. This is because of past bitter experiences.

Because of this, they don’t feel confident about everyone having good intentions. On one hand, they have plenty of strong feelings and yearn to share their life with someone who understands them, while on the other hand, they deal with trust issues and an inability to open up, and thus prefer to stay single, not coming out of their comfort zone.

Ambitious and suspicious, they prefer being on their own, and are too busy with their own lives to think about another person. Also, being unpredictable and extremely confident beings, they do not chase people and rather focus on their goals and aspirations.

PISCES: Creative and talented, Pisceans are emotionally intelligent, kind, understanding and empathetic. They are known for their romantic creativity and otherworldly sensibilities. They are overly concerned about the happiness of others, and in this regard, ignore their own happiness. Being the most romantic sign, they are constantly daydreaming about their perfect relationship, and imagining how idyllic life will be once they meet their ideal partner.

They fall too deeply for someone they meet and then find it extremely difficult to be alone. They are constantly on the hunt for their next relationship and feel frustrated when they don’t have anyone to share their love and never-ending compassion with. Singlehood makes them feel anxious and, therefore, they need a partner who can comfort and motivate them.



The views expressed here are of the author.