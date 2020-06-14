Fire sign and their attractions

Nitin Manchanda By

ARIES: Aries are energetic, courageous and are never willing to back down from any kind of challenge. They are most likely to ponder the mysteries of the world when they are in nature and like exploring their own boundaries. They are passionate, dynamic, and confident individuals by nature. They are also known to be impulsive and impatient, unable to stay in one place and always on the hunt for the next big adventure. Being extroverted, anything that involves showing off their talents or expressing themselves will appeal to them.

Hence, they, on the contrary, attract the kind of partner that craves adventure and is patient and reliable, sometimes leading to the point of boredom. Their partner is drawn to the endless energy of the Aries as it ignites a secret passion within them that they must step out of their comfort zone and embrace the spontaneity of life. They see their partner as their passage to excitement as well as a brave thrill-seeker who can pull them out of their shell and make them brave too, and often find it difficult to pull themselves away from enthusiastic spirit of their Aries partner.

LEO: Sun being their ruling planet, Leos have been blessed with the ability to accomplish anything they set their mind to with a creative mindset, natural leadership, and communication. They have an extraordinarily strong spiritual power. They are courageous, creative, and loyal people who are optimistic and believe at their core in the goodness of people. Self-confident and social, Leo attract people who are equally bold and self-assured like them.

They are attracted to the confidence that Leo exudes and inhibit traits of being creative and smart, making them step out of their comfort zones. Those attracted to them are people who crave a star, and with Leo they naturally enter the zone of being the centre of attention and being the highlight in a magnificent audience. They should make sure that the headstrong personalities don’t overpower their mutual understanding, as this may make them end up competing for space, rather than sharing it.



SAGITTARIUS: They are quick-witted and fast-learners, usually known for being able to understand and learn about different cultures and concepts all around the world, making themselves adaptable to almost everything. They like to venture out in the world and live with the desire in making significant contributions to the world. Curious and enthusiastic, they are always on the hunt for their next big adventure. They would attract someone who has the same zest for life as them and can make each other laugh, being both a best friend and a loving partner.

Their partner would be drawn to their optimism and their desire to experience everything the world has to offer. However, one among them needs to stay grounded as well, so that they do not miss out on the immediate happiness that lies in front of them, hence, striking a balance between stability and adventure

is important.

