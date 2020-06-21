Earth signs and their attractions 

Nitin Manchanda By

TAURUS: They are determined, materialistic and can work hard to achieve their goals. Blessed with the ability to find strength in every situation, they have been gifted with the unique ability to power though difficult and challenging events, and find a way to conquer all situations they are put in. They are most in tune with their feelings and with managing emotions and find comfort in familiarity and routines. They are quite level-headed beings who are very laid back and tend to avoid drama in their lives. Along with being hard working, they tend to have a go with the flow mentality toward life.

As they are calm and easygoing, they tend to attract high-energy individuals as they cannot resist the stability offered by a Taurus, as well as the balance they provide in their lives with their calm nature, hence forming a drama-free relationship. They also are attracted to loyalty. Taurus exhibits only for those who they’re committed to. They will then nurture that relationship for life and stand by them through thick and thin.

VIRGO: They are hardworking, detail-oriented, and determined people who do things that stimulate them intellectually. Known for being precise, they are perfectionists who can bring order into chaos and are great organisers too, who are always planning. With the ability to be as flexible as any situation requires, they are down-to-earth and dependable. Their loyal nature makes them great team player. Being practical and reliable, they thrive on attention to detail and organisation.

They attract someone who is chaotic and impulsive. The stability of Virgo will be a major reason why they will attract someone who unlike them, will not be a perfectionist. They believe that someone like a Virgo can help them get back on track as they sense an understanding nature and the fact that they will not only accept their flaws but also help provide the support they need to work through them, offering stability and listening abilities to the comfort their needs in life and in relationships.

CAPRICORN: Capricorns are quite ambitious with large but realistic dreams and will do anything to be able to complete their goals. They are very organised and pragmatic, extremely patient and consistent with their work. Concentrated and resourceful, one of their greatest strengths is their sense of responsibility and when it comes to an emotional terrain, is highly valuable, since they know how to make their partner feel stable and secure. They attract people who are funny and are not highly disciplined and traditionalist like Capricorn. They also tend to attract people who are looking for a sense of security as with Capricorns, their innate nature of incorporating stability and their ethics in every aspect of their life, provides a sense of comfort and belongingness in a relationship.

