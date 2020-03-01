Embracing pain and flying free

Ashish Bagrecha By

The truth is you are at war with yourself and that is why you find yourself at war with others.” This is the opening sentence of my book Dear Stranger I Know How You Feel, and I am constantly reminding myself of this truth. It is so easy to forget to look inward when searching for consolation. We catch ourselves blaming our circumstances or people around us when we struggle with a tragedy. And we seek comfort in these same places. It rarely comes in the form of an actionable piece of advice.

“The pain of depression is quite unimaginable to those who have not suffered it,” wrote William Styron in his memoir Darkness Visible. Keeping this in mind is essential, especially when trying to offer words of comfort, a promise of understanding or a piece of expert advice. If you have ever been depressed, have suffered a deep loss or a personal tragedy, you must have heard the timeless “Just pull yourself together” or “You just need to snap out if it”, and so you know it did not help. The thing about these phrases is that they tell you more about the people who utter them than about how you might feel.

Depression is one of these concepts that do not exactly fit the norms of social contract and you will find many people trying to tell you what to do with it. Why not, right? When you are depressed, you are not whole. You are in pieces and that is not how you should be. When you are going through a sickness or dealing with hardship, you are not available for others to enjoy your company. You are locked in a haze. The common denominator seems to be that sadness is a bit like the hot potato of any social space—the sooner you drop it, the better for everyone.

I have been on both sides of this conversation. When my life was going great, I might have been the one to try and cheer others. A lot changed six years ago. I was going through a very hard time. I found that being depressed is like being stuck in one of the chapters of a book. You might go through the motions of reading, but somehow find yourself repeating that same sentence over and over again. Neither does it matter if it is the best book in the world. And then comes a realisation—if it is my story, how come I am reading it instead of writing it? To me, this was a breakthrough. What if this is truly my narrative? Am I willing to give up all ownership? I found myself reluctant to do so. Regaining that control has not been easy. It took every ounce of strength I had, and then some.

Imagine your pain is nothing but a part of your story. You do not have to enjoy it, you do not have to love it, but you can embrace it. Much like you would embrace a friend who unintentionally hurt you in some way. Your pain is that friend. It is not you. It can come and go, and weave through the fabric of your story, but even when it seems to dominate a chapter or two, it will still eventually make room for your other friends. There is a lot to be said about the power of a narrative. A couple of years ago, scientists at Yale University discovered that once people took control of their narrative about getting old and shaped it so it reflected a more positive view, they were likely to live more than seven years longer than those who did not. And if you really can add a few extra chapters to your life story, would you not want to be able to have a say in what is going to be in those pages? ashish@itcrux.com

Ashish Bagrecha Instagram influencer & author