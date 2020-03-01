Home Magazine Voices

How to survive coronavirus

The public health emergency of coronavirus can be combatted through astrology. Rahu is the cause of non-preventive illnesses. It is a planet of deception, where the doctors are unable to diagnose the root cause properly. A weak Saturn in horoscope makes it more prone to catch diseases in our body. To address and prevent the impact of Rahu, we need strongest planets to become dominant and overshadow its effects. Jupiter, the planet of wisdom, strengthens our liver and immune system. Whereas, Moon strengthens our lungs and Mars makes our bones strong and combats bad bacteria. Therefore, a strong position of Jupiter, Moon, and Mars is crucial in order to prevent coronavirus.

In order to intensify Jupiter’s effects, you need to include yellow foods in your diet. For instance, reinforce boiled vegetables and limit heating of oil which turns into trans fat. To multiply Mar’s effects eat red foods and to heighten Moon’s effects eat white food items. Blue-coloured foods empower Saturn which eradicates problems from the root cause. A combination diet of all four colours can help subdue the pre-existent virus and also prevent it from occurring. Coronavirus is going to rise for the next three months since Rahu and Saturn are together in D9. So, along with a plant-based diet, zinc supplements will aide as they represent Jupiter and Mars that strengthen the immune system. Saturn represents ancient science such as Ayurveda, acupressure, homeopathy, etc.

Water in a copper vessel, no poultry foods, and increased liquid intake along with homeopathic medicines will help fight coronavirus. ARS ALB.30- one dose daily for 27 days ( body functions depend on the moon’s orbit which takes 27 days to circle the earth).

Diet to Prevent Coronavirus

7:00 am—Take water in the copper vessel and drink two glasses.

9:00 am—Take blueberry milkshake with almonds. It supports both the planetary position (Saturn) and your fiber, protein, Vitamin E, manganese, and magnesium intake.
11:00 am—Take vegetable soup of carrot, beetroot and sprinkle lime over it, bajra roti with tori sabzi
1:00 pm—Tea with makhanas and murmura chaat
3:00 pm—Stuffed moong dal parantha without tadka (frying)
5:00 pm—Curd with pomegranate
7:00 pm—One banana. It will strengthen the position of Jupiter in your horoscope.
9:00 pm—Bajra roti with ghiya or tinda sabzi and one carrot.
Before going to bed, drink methi dana water.

Nitin Manchanda 

www.nitinmanchanda.com, nitin.manchanda41@gmail.com

