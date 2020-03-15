STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Once a reader, always a reader

Now, so many years later, over multiple conversation with friends I have had to admit the opposite: I am perhaps an ex-reader.

Published: 15th March 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Books; Reader

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

At a very young age, I knew intrinsically that a favourite book would last me the loss of leaving yet another city, a favourite friend could only say goodbye. Books became a constant through the tizzy of moving, and my hunger for stories (across genres) grew exponentially. Like many of my friends, I grew up reading my English textbooks way before school began because that’s where all the interesting stories were.

No matter what subject I picked, there was always something new to learn and more importantly, something constant. Feeling happy? There’s a book. Feeling sad? There’s a book. Feeling angry or lost? You get the idea... I think it is only now, in hindsight that I can connect the dots and realise that my early years of writing (bad) poetry and journalling were attempts to pin down moments of my life that otherwise seemed to pass by in a blur of new languages, new classrooms and new homes. So, the truest thing I knew for the longest time in my life was this: I loved reading, and books were home.

Now, so many years later, over multiple conversation with friends I have had to admit the opposite: I am perhaps an ex-reader. The realisation has dawned recently, but the mechanics of it were in place for years. With my bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Literature, jobs in publishing and journalism and writing two books, the same association with words became less fancy. Reading was something I did “during the day” to edit, to proofread, to research, to analyse and learn. Reading became less about comfort and more about daily drudgery.

Slowly, over the years, I read less and less. But perhaps the collective hive mind is kind to ex-readers like me, though, since I’ve always been treated as one in the community (offline social networks as well as online like Goodreads). I’m still introduced by friends as someone who has great book recommendations, or someone who loves talking literature. And that’s not untrue, but I can’t help feel a little bit of an imposter when I see friends chew through books like food and rack up their Goodreads tally of books read in a year. Since the largest volume of my reading has been in the past, I seem to ride the coattails of that glorious past, somehow still able to hold conversations about books because a younger me swallowed books whole. 

But, not all is lost. I still read, even if sputteringly and woefully out of breath. Through the years my reading preferences have crystallised, become more fine-tuned, and there are less chances I spend on reading books I wouldn’t take to. Unlike the haze of quantity, I now tend to remember more of the books that have touched me deeply. Although I’m not terribly convinced myself, and the social media performance of “being a reader” rattles me still, I’d like to believe that stale maxim of quality over quantity. Of course, I exaggerate. I know I should be kinder to myself, the way the reading community is to me. If a friend revealed these misgivings to me, I know I would say to them: Once a reader, always a reader. There are no exits or separations, only reading slumps. And homecoming is only a good book away.

Shruti Buddhavarapu 

Author  shrutirao1988@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Books Reading bibliophile
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp