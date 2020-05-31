STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Air Signs and singlehood life 

Gemini's two-sided personality makes it difficult for them to enter a relationship, as their emotions are not fixed often, stopping them from truly bonding with the other.

Published: 31st May 2020 05:00 AM

For representational purposes

GEMINI: A strong, fiercely independent sign, Geminis are energetic, impulsive, and very restless. They are curious creatures who love to keep their minds nimble.

Symbolised by the twins, they always explore things in multiples, juggling amidst several hobbies.

However, this can cause them an issue when in a serious relationship, as it requires commitment, hard work, and attention, which they are unable to provide.

Their two-sided personality makes it difficult for them to enter a relationship, as their emotions are not fixed often, stopping them from truly bonding with the other.

It is hard for them to find someone patient enough to handle their constant mood swings. They do not like being tied down and, hence, get easily bored, even within a seemingly satisfying relationship. As a result, they tend to prefer casual dating with little or no commitment.

However, they have a romantic side and are ready to commit to someone wholeheartedly for life when they find them having the same mental and emotional wavelength as them.

LIBRA: They are balanced and fair-minded people, who along with possessing a strong sense of justice, are also tactful and diplomatic.

They crave attention and are very demanding of their partner’s time, yet they may not voice it, even if they feel neglected.

They see a romantic relationship as the perfect counterbalance; an ideal way to find equilibrium and add stability to their life.

Ruled by Venus, they have keen appreciation for beauty along with a good taste and a natural eye for design, creative and artistic work.

However, this appreciation for aesthetics, at times, leads them to be indecisive as they get attracted to another better looking partner, leaving the existing one stranded in between.

They are like butterflies who love spreading their wings to wander around. They seem to have an endless amount of love to give and, thus, they never stay single for long, as they are always looking for a new relationship, and are not too keen on being single. They do not like living an aloof life so they end up fining a partner.

AQUARIUS: They express themselves in their own unique way along with being independent, inventive, and greatly confident.

Governed by the principles of liberty and solidarity, they need space in their relationship, which if denied, makes them berserk.

Their independent nature exasperates them when they find themselves stuck in boredom, making them turn flighty.

Their mind begins to waver and a conflict of emotions for their partner arises. They long for a loving romantic relationship and like to be surrounded by people so that they can extend their compassionate to the world.

However, they find it difficult to reciprocate emotionally in words. This makes them appear as aloof and uninterested, and makes it difficult for them in express their genuine emotions.

They are ready to commit for life when they find someone who can connect with them on a deeper level, that goes beyond their cold and rigid demeanour.The views expressed here are of the author

Gemini Libra Aquarius air signs
