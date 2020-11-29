STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

The hand that provides can also take it all away

What is ironical is that in the past five-six years there has been much talk of India’s vast reservoir of soft power drawn from myriad manifestations of intangible heritage.

Published: 29th November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | Illustration by Durgadatt Pandey)

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | Illustration by Durgadatt Pandey)

Two separate news items have forced us to undertake this meditation on concept of power in contemporary India. The first was the ‘ultimatum’ served on some of the most distinguished artistes in the land—dancers, musicians and painters—to vacate before the end of the year the government accommodation allotted to them. If the reports are correct then the rents due shall be graciously waived by a generous government, else they will have to cough up the sum, presumably, with interest.

It was also announced, a bit pompously, that henceforth all quotas are being abolished and only ‘central government servants’ will be entitled to occupy these residential quarters. What is ironical is that in the past five-six years there has been much talk of India’s vast reservoir of soft power drawn from myriad manifestations of intangible heritage.

It is difficult to comprehend how our leaders intend to project soft power abroad or use it constructively at home if creators and custodians of soft power are treated with such disdain. Music, dance and painting are all brilliant illustrations of our composite culture—pluralistic that unites people bridging divides of caste, class, creed and language. Or, is this a case of the right hand not knowing what the left is doing? Maybe, a, not so gentle, reminder to the ruled that where the real power resides. 

The subjects should never forget that it is the ‘Mai-Baap Sarkar’ that provides (and can take away). It does appear inhuman (savage?) to evict persons advanced in age such as Birju Maharaj or Jatin Das at the height of Covid. Lest we are misunderstood: the allotment (and extension) of government accommodation to non-Central government servants has always been controversial. It is inseparable from political patronage facilitated by bureaucratic benefactors.

Other beneficiaries have been journalists, sportspersons, politicians out of power… the list is long. Some linger on grounds of security threats; others are expediently recognised by successive governments as ‘Non-Performing National Assets’. The whole system reeks, but it is impossible to believe that we are about to witness the end of discretionary quotas. It is privileges like these that ensure that the elected representatives can oblige their own people.

Much greater turbulence in public discourse was created by a hard-hitting article by a respected public intellectual that without mincing words described the present dispensation as ‘Democratic Barbarism’ and ‘Judicial Barbarism’. Understandably, there has been an angry ‘patriotic’ backlash. How can the selective outrage of a ‘liberal, left-leaning, chronic dissenter denigrate our great institutions?’

Unfortunately, recent events in electoral politics and exercise of judicial power by the Supreme Court leave the citizen with no choice but to revisit the Constitution of India and refresh their memories about basic concepts such as Separation of Powers, Fundamental Rights and Judiciary as the last refuge of a distressed citizen. We have heard enough about ‘Judicial Overreach’, ‘Parliament’s Claims of Sovereignty’ and ‘Basic Structure of the Constitution’ in recent years.

What we are witnessing is nothing less than conventional jurisprudence and principles of natural justice routinely performing headstands with legal luminaries gleefully cart-wheeling when they secure bail for their client or ensure that the accused on the other side is denied it repeatedly. The relationship between judiciary and legislature is getting disturbingly cosy. Separation of Powers has almost transformed into a confluence of ideas covering the entire gamut from threats to security—internal and external—to priorities of development and protection of environment. These are not abstract matters.

They impinge directly on livelihood of millions and Fundamental Rights of the voiceless faces in milling crowds. Bureaucracy that once took pride in providing the steel frame to institutions and followed SOPs regardless of who was elected to ministerial office has alas corroded hopelessly. “Yes Minister!” is no longer a satirical TV show but a bootlicking way of life. The drooling eagerness of senior-most civil servants and generals to join politics and serve the nation has reduced their claims on objectivity and impartiality to a cruel joke. 

What then about the nature of power that governs our life and death? Is it military muscle, broad chest and a loud battle cry that alone can protect us? Protect us for what purpose? To contemplate our human condition in ‘Orwellian Animal Farm’ terms? To exult mindlessly in media-generated euphoria reminiscent of chest-thumping Tarzan’s exploits? What about the Power of Words? Pen at one time was believed to be mightier than the sword. But with increasing restriction on the pen and the brush… the Sanskrit texts tell us: ‘buddhiryasya balam tasya’, or true power belongs to the intelligent and wise. In popular parlance it translates into Hindi as: Akal badi ki bhains and Jiski lathi uski bhains!

Pushpesh Pant pushpeshpant@gmail.com
Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Indian democracy India separation of power
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp