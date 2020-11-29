The hand that provides can also take it all away

Pushpesh Pant By

Two separate news items have forced us to undertake this meditation on concept of power in contemporary India. The first was the ‘ultimatum’ served on some of the most distinguished artistes in the land—dancers, musicians and painters—to vacate before the end of the year the government accommodation allotted to them. If the reports are correct then the rents due shall be graciously waived by a generous government, else they will have to cough up the sum, presumably, with interest.

It was also announced, a bit pompously, that henceforth all quotas are being abolished and only ‘central government servants’ will be entitled to occupy these residential quarters. What is ironical is that in the past five-six years there has been much talk of India’s vast reservoir of soft power drawn from myriad manifestations of intangible heritage.

It is difficult to comprehend how our leaders intend to project soft power abroad or use it constructively at home if creators and custodians of soft power are treated with such disdain. Music, dance and painting are all brilliant illustrations of our composite culture—pluralistic that unites people bridging divides of caste, class, creed and language. Or, is this a case of the right hand not knowing what the left is doing? Maybe, a, not so gentle, reminder to the ruled that where the real power resides.

The subjects should never forget that it is the ‘Mai-Baap Sarkar’ that provides (and can take away). It does appear inhuman (savage?) to evict persons advanced in age such as Birju Maharaj or Jatin Das at the height of Covid. Lest we are misunderstood: the allotment (and extension) of government accommodation to non-Central government servants has always been controversial. It is inseparable from political patronage facilitated by bureaucratic benefactors.

Other beneficiaries have been journalists, sportspersons, politicians out of power… the list is long. Some linger on grounds of security threats; others are expediently recognised by successive governments as ‘Non-Performing National Assets’. The whole system reeks, but it is impossible to believe that we are about to witness the end of discretionary quotas. It is privileges like these that ensure that the elected representatives can oblige their own people.

Much greater turbulence in public discourse was created by a hard-hitting article by a respected public intellectual that without mincing words described the present dispensation as ‘Democratic Barbarism’ and ‘Judicial Barbarism’. Understandably, there has been an angry ‘patriotic’ backlash. How can the selective outrage of a ‘liberal, left-leaning, chronic dissenter denigrate our great institutions?’

Unfortunately, recent events in electoral politics and exercise of judicial power by the Supreme Court leave the citizen with no choice but to revisit the Constitution of India and refresh their memories about basic concepts such as Separation of Powers, Fundamental Rights and Judiciary as the last refuge of a distressed citizen. We have heard enough about ‘Judicial Overreach’, ‘Parliament’s Claims of Sovereignty’ and ‘Basic Structure of the Constitution’ in recent years.

What we are witnessing is nothing less than conventional jurisprudence and principles of natural justice routinely performing headstands with legal luminaries gleefully cart-wheeling when they secure bail for their client or ensure that the accused on the other side is denied it repeatedly. The relationship between judiciary and legislature is getting disturbingly cosy. Separation of Powers has almost transformed into a confluence of ideas covering the entire gamut from threats to security—internal and external—to priorities of development and protection of environment. These are not abstract matters.

They impinge directly on livelihood of millions and Fundamental Rights of the voiceless faces in milling crowds. Bureaucracy that once took pride in providing the steel frame to institutions and followed SOPs regardless of who was elected to ministerial office has alas corroded hopelessly. “Yes Minister!” is no longer a satirical TV show but a bootlicking way of life. The drooling eagerness of senior-most civil servants and generals to join politics and serve the nation has reduced their claims on objectivity and impartiality to a cruel joke.

What then about the nature of power that governs our life and death? Is it military muscle, broad chest and a loud battle cry that alone can protect us? Protect us for what purpose? To contemplate our human condition in ‘Orwellian Animal Farm’ terms? To exult mindlessly in media-generated euphoria reminiscent of chest-thumping Tarzan’s exploits? What about the Power of Words? Pen at one time was believed to be mightier than the sword. But with increasing restriction on the pen and the brush… the Sanskrit texts tell us: ‘buddhiryasya balam tasya’, or true power belongs to the intelligent and wise. In popular parlance it translates into Hindi as: Akal badi ki bhains and Jiski lathi uski bhains!

Pushpesh Pant pushpeshpant@gmail.com

Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University