STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

The cost of carelessness in a crisis  

Ever since the lockdown rules allowed courier deliveries, our home has been a regular drop-off point; for veggies, groceries, books, and a motley mix of non-essentials that took our fancy.

Published: 04th October 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

courier deliveries

For representational purposes

Ever since the lockdown rules allowed courier deliveries, our home has been a regular drop-off point; for veggies, groceries, books, and a motley mix of non-essentials that took our fancy. In the beginning, the packets would be left at the gate. The courier would call. And like spies responding to a call, we would, by turn, don masks and dash out to pick up the parcel from the watchman’s cabin. 

Now couriers are allowed in. I have no idea why; as matters are much worse today than they were a few months ago. But they are allowed, so they come to the door, ring the bell and as instructed, leave the parcel on the doorstep or balanced precariously on our letter box. At times, we pick them up directly, hoping the mask and the arm’s length distance works its safety magic. And allow the package to ‘chill’, willing the virus, if it has indeed settled on it, to wilt and vanish into nothingness.

Today, however, I was in for a bit of a shock when the door bell rang. The courier had two small packets. One quick look , and I told him to leave them outside. What bothered me was not the courier himself. Like all Amazon couriers, he was masked and handled the delivery with due caution. But he was obviously hitching a ride with a friend. A man without a mask. Not even a token one hanging from his chin. 

It set me wondering. Did he not think of the possibility of inhaling the virus? Of getting sick? Surely he was aware of the risk in venturing out without a mask. What if he did get infected, and passed it on to his family? Parents, perhaps old enough to be in the high risk group, siblings... he must know the odds. 

Did he think of whether he or they would get treatment if they fell sick? Would they find hospital beds? Or intensive care, should they need it? Did he stop to think of the fact that his careless action would further strain the fraying medical care infrastructure, or the load he would add on already tired caregivers?
Possibly not. He just saw himself as one among the many invincible young men on a fast machine. Miraculously protected from fever and accident. Which is why he had not just abandoned the mask, but his helmet too. I noticed, as he drove off, that it was buckled around the handlebar. 

Sathya Saran
Author & Consulting Editor, Penguin Random House saran.sathya@gmail.com

More from Voices.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
courier deliveries coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp