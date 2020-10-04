The cost of carelessness in a crisis  

Sathya Saran By

Ever since the lockdown rules allowed courier deliveries, our home has been a regular drop-off point; for veggies, groceries, books, and a motley mix of non-essentials that took our fancy. In the beginning, the packets would be left at the gate. The courier would call. And like spies responding to a call, we would, by turn, don masks and dash out to pick up the parcel from the watchman’s cabin.

Now couriers are allowed in. I have no idea why; as matters are much worse today than they were a few months ago. But they are allowed, so they come to the door, ring the bell and as instructed, leave the parcel on the doorstep or balanced precariously on our letter box. At times, we pick them up directly, hoping the mask and the arm’s length distance works its safety magic. And allow the package to ‘chill’, willing the virus, if it has indeed settled on it, to wilt and vanish into nothingness.

Today, however, I was in for a bit of a shock when the door bell rang. The courier had two small packets. One quick look , and I told him to leave them outside. What bothered me was not the courier himself. Like all Amazon couriers, he was masked and handled the delivery with due caution. But he was obviously hitching a ride with a friend. A man without a mask. Not even a token one hanging from his chin.

It set me wondering. Did he not think of the possibility of inhaling the virus? Of getting sick? Surely he was aware of the risk in venturing out without a mask. What if he did get infected, and passed it on to his family? Parents, perhaps old enough to be in the high risk group, siblings... he must know the odds.

Did he think of whether he or they would get treatment if they fell sick? Would they find hospital beds? Or intensive care, should they need it? Did he stop to think of the fact that his careless action would further strain the fraying medical care infrastructure, or the load he would add on already tired caregivers?

Possibly not. He just saw himself as one among the many invincible young men on a fast machine. Miraculously protected from fever and accident. Which is why he had not just abandoned the mask, but his helmet too. I noticed, as he drove off, that it was buckled around the handlebar.

