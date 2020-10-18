STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Steps to global edu skyscape

That is what many leading destinations for global higher education have been doing to accelerate global student and faculty mobility.

Published: 18th October 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

In a management education conclave conducted during the early 2000s, when the director of a leading management institute expressed the institute’s plans to establish a campus outside India, a member of the audience stood up and asked, “Sir, when there is a huge demand for management education that is still unmet in India, why should you open another campus abroad?” Pat came the reply from the director in a lighter vein, “When there is huge demand for clothing in India, why should we export textile?” Between then and now, we have come a long way to see certain changes in the realm of Internationalisation of Higher Education in the New Education Policy (NEP-2020). This policy potential in the two paragraph referred in the NEP has to be understood from varied perspectives for a global
game plan.

The growing irrelevance of WTO in multilateral trades and services framework due to various geopolitical undercurrents and uncertainties seems to be an opportune moment for countries and institutions to embark on their own indigenous and creative policy making in so far as internationalisation is concerned. That is what many leading destinations for global higher education have been doing to accelerate global student and faculty mobility.

New York-based Institute of International Education (IIE) releases its annual reports titled ‘Project Atlas’ and ‘Open Doors’. It’s a global research effort that analyses and prepares global student mobility data for comparing various internationalisation measures undertaken by countries and universities across the globe. The latest reports of both ‘Project Atlas’ and ‘Open Doors’ will be a good start for policy-makers to understand the various dimensions that shape the contours of internationalisation of indigenous institutions.

As per the latest reports, the USA and the UK are most preferred destinations for foreign education which attract students from all parts of the world with China and India constituting over 50 percent of the international student population. Ignoring the top 2 countries—the USA and the UK— ‘Project Atlas’ provides an interesting dataset for policy consumption. The share of international students in countries other than the USA and the UK has undergone a transformational change in the last decade. While Canada, China and Russia stealthily made it to the top 10, Australia doubled its share of international students.

Another interesting fact is that the growing number of students from our neighbourhood and SAARC nations such as Nepal, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh to other countries is also on the rise. The challenge before Indian policy makers is two-pronged: to attract foreign students to India and also establish presence of Indian institutions worldwide. It requires a short-medium-long term action plan to position India uniquely at various levels—regional and global for both inward and outward individual and institutional mobility. To begin with, here are my first five policy inputs:

* A collaborative Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) financing mechanism is required to raise and repay soft loan from international financial institutions to create world-class infrastructure. Top 100 HEIs (public and private) in the country based on NIRF or similar objective parameters should be provided access to long-term foreign-denominated soft loans.

This provides access to competitive financial instruments from development banks, multilateral funding agencies, etc, and the Ministry of Education (MoE) may extend a joint guarantee with the HEI borrower with repayment and cost of finance entirely borne by the borrower with strict selection and compliance norms.

* Accelerated engagement within Indian institutions to build a coherently synergistic plan, that can facilitate faculty and student mobility with a hub and spoke model within India to create a ripple effect through consortia-driven approach.

* Disrupt and improvise the online education regulations and make them more liberal to export India’s soft educational and civilisational assets such as Yoga, Ayurveda, Culture, Literature, Music, etc to uncork the explosive potential through export of India’s soft intellectual assets.

* Policy for creation and promotion of joint online courses using SWAYAM by Indian and foreign faculty for Indian and foreign students.

* Regionalise/globalise National Testing Agency with an action plan to attract Indian diaspora worldwide and foreign students from regional neighbours to begin, and later with a detailed road map to attract students from distant geographies.

S Vaidhyasubramaniam
Vice-Chancellor, SASTRA Deemed University
Let the first few steps to climb the global edu-skyscape be taken. vaidhya@sastra.edu

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp