How to Walk Krishna's Path  

The Gita, the Bible, the Koran, whatever they wrote are like this - one day a certain man went to the beach and the early morning breeze there was so fantastic that he became blissful. Whenever you experience something really beautiful, you want to share it with somebody, isn’t it?

Even if you hear a good joke, you are not going to tell it to yourself, covering yourself with a blanket. You want to tell it to somebody. So this man wanted to share it with somebody he loves in his life. That somebody was sick in a hospital and could not come to the beach. But this man was so eager to share, he brought a big, coffin-sized box, trapped this wonderful breeze, sealed it and sent it to the hospital with a note.

The box arrived at the hospital. Let’s say you are the person who is in the hospital. Now you can do two things. You can very carefully open the box, get into the box, seal it and experience the wonderful breeze. Or you take this message and when you are fit enough, you walk the path that he walked, reach that place, and experience the wonderful breeze. These are the two options that you have.

All the scriptures are just these boxes. Somebody had an immense experience within himself and wanted to share it. In their eagerness to share, they either spoke, wrote or did something. But now you are carrying the book as "holy" on your head and becoming stupider in the name of the book. If you walk the path that Krishna walked - oh, how wonderful it would be!

But if you carry the Bhagavad Gita on your head, you become stupid. There are many people who keep the Bhagavad Gita under their pillow and sleep so that "direct osmosis" will happen! If you keep Bhagavad Gita under your pillow, you will get a pain in the neck. You will not become a Krishna.

If you walk the path that he walked, if you create the possibility that he created within himself, then the Gita is a reality. Till then, don’t believe anything that anybody has said. This does not mean you should disbelieve. This is not saying "Krishna is nonsense". No. You don’t know; he is talking about things which are not true for you as yet. If this much openness is there in you, that "this man is saying so many things, let me see", the possibility is there.

So, what does it mean being a Krishna? "Should I romance or start a war?" That is not the point. He did whatever he did in his life because those were the kind of situations he was placed in. The whole Mahabharata is an intense drama with all kinds of extreme situations for people.

There are good people and bad people, there are out and out evil people and there are extraordinary human beings. All kinds of people are there. It is just a representation of human consciousness from the lowest to the highest, everybody is there.

But whenever situations go beyond a certain level of intensity, all of them suffer. The good suffer, the bad suffer. That is Mahabharata. Everybody - bad and good - whatever drama they are put into, they are suffering. But Krishna is the only one who is going through the whole thing without any sense of suffering.

So walking the path of Krishna means just that. If you can go through your drama without any sense of suffering, you are on the path of Krishna. If you romance your neighbour, that is not Krishna’s path; if you start a war with somebody, that is not Krishna's path. Krishna’s path is to go through any kind of drama untouched. That is his path.

(Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and a bestselling author. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017 and can be contacted at Isha.sadhguru.org)