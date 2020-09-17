STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Star who transcends the silver screen

What separates Kangana from the rest is her ability to combine multiple narratives that have been used to great effect in the past.

Published: 17th September 2020 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

For the past few weeks, Kangana Ranaut has been spoken about more for her interviews and statements on the sociopolitical developments that have captured the imagination of an entire nation. For some, this would be strange but each generation witnesses a stage in a bona fide star’s life when they tend to be in the news for reasons that transcend the silver screen. At times, this trait is also a yardstick to gauge the mass appeal of a matinee idol in the world’s biggest film industry.

Many believe that it’s the end of the road for Kangana, as far as traditional Bollywood films are concerned, and maybe this is why she is foraying into newer territory, perhaps politics. On the face of it, Kangana might not appear to be in the same league as a Rajinikanth or Jayalalithaa in terms of making non-film related headlines but there is a lot that she has in common with the megastars than what meets the eye. 

As the world’s largest and most vibrant democracy, Indian politics has made good use of film stars. In Hindi cinema, stars such as Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna and Govinda were deployed at regular intervals by political parties to thwart the Opposition. In the southern states, especially Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, matinee idols have gone on to become Chief Ministers. Such has been the impact of film icons in Tamil Nadu politics that the last five decades have always had someone from the industry at the helm of the state’s affairs.

What separates Kangana from the rest is her ability to combine multiple narratives that have been used to great effect in the past. She is an unlikely combination of an outsider who made it big, an A-league brand name who doesn’t play by the rules, someone who has suffered at the hands of her ‘own’ and a woman who doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind, which is a rarity in the Hindi film industry. 

Ever since she made her debut in Gangster, Kangana has been one-step ahead of the curve. She is the only post-1990s’ top Bollywood female star to have scaled great heights without featuring in a film opposite the fabled Khan trio—Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh—and has a surprise or two up her sleeve when it comes to picking roles. What also puts her in a different league is that she knows the value of timing. Much like her career in films, where she set her terms, Kangana has indicated how she defines the play-field. In a few weeks, Kangana went from being a Bollywood star, who didn’t mince her words to a cultural icon in the direct line of a sitting CM’s ire.gautam@chintamani.org

