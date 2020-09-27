Parliament in times of COVID-19

Amar Patnaik By

The 18-day Monsoon Session of Parliament started on September 14 with unprecedented but believed to be largely justified, precautions against the coronavirus, including staggered sittings of both Houses and social distancing between MPs.

But when the session began, there was a complete sense of dishevelment. The timings of the Houses had been shortened to four hours each, and the Parliament was functioning for seven days a week.

The timings for Rajya Sabha are from 9 am to 1 pm, and the Lok Sabha from 3 pm to 7 pm. That means no morning jog, no work-out and no late nights! This has turned out to be tough. What strikes you the most when you enter Parliament now is the emptiness.

There are no milling crowds, no chatter, and no reporters tailing parliamentarians. What is most disconcerting is the implementation of the ‘do gajj ki doori’ formula. Some of us are sitting in the galleries meant for visitors and in the ‘blue’ chamber reserved for the ‘elected’ MPs even though people in the Rajya Sabha are unelected.

Before the commencement of the session, the members were requested to get their RT-PCR tests conducted 72 hours prior to their appearance. If the tests were not done, then there was provision to get it done at the reception and the members were to wait till the results were out.

If the members were found coronavirus-negative, but symptomatic, their RT-PCR test was conducted and home isolation advised till the results came in. Coincidentally, the virus has a shelf life of 14 days, enough to outlive the session!

I thought this situation wouldn’t arise, but providentially it did happen. On the first day, some 25 MPs tested positive for the virus and had to be quarantined. Thermal guns and thermal scanners are being used for noting the body temperatures of all those entering the House. Each human entering the Parliament is a potential threat.

In addition, proper measures for sanitisation of the premises are also undertaken. Touch-less sanitisers have been installed at 40 spots within the House and emergency medical teams and ambulances are on standby.

The preparation is reminiscent of the sci-fi film, Contagion. Members, fully masked and some even with visors, are allowed to address the Chair while sitting in their respective seats. The problem with the masks is that it is difficult to quickly identify someone.

When I thanked one Hon’ble MP for a nice Zero Hour submission, his first question was “I can’t recognise you”. When I pulled the mask down, he had a toothy grin in sheepish acknowledgement of his apparent faux passé.

Each of the rows in the Lok Sabha is separated by polycarbonate sheets to ensure adequate physical distancing.

Every intervention and statement is being relayed in both the chambers and the galleries. There are consoles, special cables between the two House chambers and ultraviolet germicidal irradiation to prevent infections.

A mobile application has been introduced for registering attendance as well. No guests are allowed and there is restricted entry for media. On any given day, there are not more than 35 reporters allowed inside the premises.

No photographers, except from the news agency PTI, have been provided access. And these camerapersons too are not allowed into the Central Hall.

There is no canteen and some good friends turning up in the Central Hall with their tiffin boxes take you back to school. People outside think MPs have a good time.

But trust me, it isn’t easy, and of course, there is the ever-lurking fear of the virus. On the first day when I sat in the gallery, I found it hot and humid only to be told that the Chairman had ordered temperature to be kept at 24-degree Celsius following doctor’s advice.

The Lok Sabha chamber was more comfortable since it boasts a bigger hall and therefore air circulation is better. Everyone seemed to have an explanation for everything.

With respect to the functioning, the Zero Hour has been cut down to half and the Question Hour has been scrapped. It was a unique arrangement, a historical sitting and a life-time experience.

Despite the fear of the virus, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are scheduled to take up 47 items (these include 45 Bills and two financial items) in 18 sittings. The show must go on. We are after all responsible representatives. I am, however, not sure how many common citizens would have ventured to attend such a session.

Amar Patnaik BJD leader and MP, Rajya Sabha