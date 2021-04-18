Significance of sacrifice

Mata Amritanandamayi By

Behind every success there is sacrifice. Behind every act of creation there is sacrifice. Without sacrifice we cannot progress in life.A seed goes beneath the soil and loses its outer shell. It then becomes a big tree. If you want to become a good doctor, many years of hard work and practice are necessary. A small child falls many times before he or she learns how to walk.

A dancer becomes a good dancer only after years of practice. If you want to win a gold medal in a certain event, you have to start practicing long before the competition. Many people have worked hard to make the clothes you are wearing: cotton seeds are planted and then grown into plants; the cotton is picked, cleaned and spun into thread; cloth is then woven from the thread; the cloth has to be cut and stitched to make an article of clothing. When we buy a piece of clothing in a shop, how many of us think about all the labour that has gone into making it? The process of the cotton seeds being transformed into cloth involves a lot of sacrifice. When we realise this, we will value the product all the more.

Similarly, when people realise how valuable life is and what the ultimate goal is, they will not destroy their lives for the sake of some transient pleasures. This is the lesson the Mahatmas teach us through the example of their lives. They work amidst all kinds of negative circumstances.A person who cannot swim is terrified of the ocean waves, while a competent swimmer enjoys swimming among those same waves. Similarly, if we imbibe spirituality, we will be able to face any difficult situation and progress in life. No matter what the circumstances may be, we won’t be discouraged.

One may ask why some people remain egoistic even though they are knowledgeable in spiritual matters. It is true that this happens in many cases. Duryodhana and Ravana were well versed in the scriptures, but had extremely large egos. The very purpose of learning about spirituality is to lose our individual ego and to realise our true Self. But because of their lack of any real understanding, Duryodhana’s and Ravana’s learning just inflated their egos. So, even though they were well versed in the scriptures, their knowledge didn’t benefit anyone. It is only when a person truly imbibes spirituality that an attitude of real surrender arises within him or her. Such people offer themselves to the world. Their every word and deed benefits the world. They accept every situation in their lives with a smile.

Through a proper study of the lives of the Mahatmas, we will understand the practical aspects of the scriptures. The Mahatmas are the living embodiments of the scriptures. We often chant the mantra “tyagainaike amritatvamanasu” (“by renunciation alone does one attain immortality”). This mantra isn’t only meant to be chanted with our lips, it has to be translated into our lives. This mantra is the very essence of the lives of the Mahatmas. To read about their lives is to reflect on this mantra.

When we buy a machine, we will get an instruction manual on how to operate it. If we try to use the machine without first having read the instructions, the machine may get damaged. If we have some knowledge of agricultural science, we will know how to protect plants from insects. Similarly, if we have a real understanding of the spiritual principles and live accordingly, we won’t get weighed down by the obstacles in life. The life stories of the Mahatmas can help us in this regard. By reading about their lives, we get mental strength; we imbibe qualities such as love, compassion, patience, courage and sacrifice.

If we are anchored in the Self, the power of the Self will guide us even when we have to face the most adverse circumstances. Our awareness of the Self will enable us to surmount and transcend all obstacles.

The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian