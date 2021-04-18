STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Significance of sacrifice

Similarly, when people realise how valuable life is and what the ultimate goal is, they will not destroy their lives for the sake of some transient pleasures.

Published: 18th April 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

Behind every success there is sacrifice. Behind every act of creation there is sacrifice. Without sacrifice we cannot progress in life.A seed goes beneath the soil and loses its outer shell. It then becomes a big tree. If you want to become a good doctor, many years of hard work and practice are necessary. A small child falls many times before he or she learns how to walk.

A dancer becomes a good dancer only after years of practice. If you want to win a gold medal in a certain event, you have to start practicing long before the competition. Many people have worked hard to make the clothes you are wearing: cotton seeds are planted and then grown into plants; the cotton is picked, cleaned and spun into thread; cloth is then woven from the thread; the cloth has to be cut and stitched to make an article of clothing. When we buy a piece of clothing in a shop, how many of us think about all the labour that has gone into making it? The process of the cotton seeds being transformed into cloth involves a lot of sacrifice. When we realise this, we will value the product all the more.

Similarly, when people realise how valuable life is and what the ultimate goal is, they will not destroy their lives for the sake of some transient pleasures. This is the lesson the Mahatmas teach us through the example of their lives. They work amidst all kinds of negative circumstances.A person who cannot swim is terrified of the ocean waves, while a competent swimmer enjoys swimming among those same waves. Similarly, if we imbibe spirituality, we will be able to face any difficult situation and progress in life. No matter what the circumstances may be, we won’t be discouraged.

One may ask why some people remain egoistic even though they are knowledgeable in spiritual matters. It is true that this happens in many cases. Duryodhana and Ravana were well versed in the scriptures, but had extremely large egos. The very purpose of learning about spirituality is to lose our individual ego and to realise our true Self. But because of their lack of any real understanding, Duryodhana’s and Ravana’s learning just inflated their egos. So, even though they were well versed in the scriptures, their knowledge didn’t benefit anyone. It is only when a person truly imbibes spirituality that an attitude of real surrender arises within him or her. Such people offer themselves to the world. Their every word and deed benefits the world. They accept every situation in their lives with a smile.

Through a proper study of the lives of the Mahatmas, we will understand the practical aspects of the scriptures. The Mahatmas are the living embodiments of the scriptures. We often chant the mantra “tyagainaike amritatvamanasu” (“by renunciation alone does one attain immortality”). This mantra isn’t only meant to be chanted with our lips, it has to be translated into our lives. This mantra is the very essence of the lives of the Mahatmas. To read about their lives is to reflect on this mantra.

When we buy a machine, we will get an instruction manual on how to operate it. If we try to use the machine without first having read the instructions, the machine may get damaged. If we have some knowledge of agricultural science, we will know how to protect plants from insects. Similarly, if we have a real understanding of the spiritual principles and live accordingly, we won’t get weighed down by the obstacles in life. The life stories of the Mahatmas can help us in this regard. By reading about their lives, we get mental strength; we imbibe qualities such as love, compassion, patience, courage and sacrifice.
If we are anchored in the Self, the power of the Self will guide us even when we have to face the most adverse circumstances. Our awareness of the Self will enable us to surmount and transcend all obstacles.

The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sacrifrce spirituality
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp