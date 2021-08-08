It’s raining unprecedented events in the country

Pushpesh Pant By

When it rains it really pours. The monsoon showers aren’t all causing disastrous landslides, sinking of roads and flooding of cities. There are extremely disturbing unprecedented events reported from the northeastern region of the country. The armed clashes between police/paramilitary personnel belonging to Assam and Mizoram that have resulted in fatalities are alarming to say the least.

While Assam is ruled by the BJP, Mizoram is run by a coalition government headed by the Mizo National Front, a BJP ally; and the inability of the Home Ministry in Delhi to defuse the explosive crisis has exposed not only a critical failure of intelligence but also the hazards of over-centralisation of decision-making. It has become impossible to sustain the myth of the BJP as a disciplined party where National Interest is accorded top most priority. One can only hope that the slide towards the precipice that threatens to plunge the region into a civil war like ethnic/communal strife that can spread like wild fire is stopped.

Assam has approached the apex court and one must keep all fingers crossed till signs appear that a catastrophe has been averted. One recalls how fragile is the Mizo Accord that was worked out diligently winning over insurgent factions. Not everyone is aware of the growing resentment against shortsighted provocative statements made about sensitive issues such as citizenship, domicile and intruders—illegal immigrants. Tempers have already been hurt and ‘victimisation of Hindus’ isn’t likely to prove strong enough a glue to unite the people. Insider-Outsider label is blurred and tribal, religious, linguistic identities are resurgent.

Illustrations By DurgadAtt pandey

Unfortunately, all political parties have tried to manipulate and exploit popular passions and polarise the electorate to annihilate opponents. This has resulted in tearing apart the social fabric and aggravating class cleavages. Opportunistic defections have further aggravated politics. To claim that the rulers in a state or Centre can do what they wish because they have ‘the clear majority and the mandate’ to do so has begun to sound hollow. How the majority is engineered pre and post the polls doesn’t require any rocket science to understand.

But, to return to the shocking case that has stunned the nation. The northeastern periphery is strategically an extremely sensitive borderland. The neighbouring countries have been experiencing unrest and instability. It is imperative that hubris of our leaders, egos of their protégés or partisan politics aren’t allowed to jeopardise vital national interests. Great restraint must be exercised by all not to enflame passions. This certainly doesn’t mean keeping silent—scared that any criticism of powerful persons who have floundered will brand them anti-national and render them vulnerable to be prosecuted (persecuted?) under draconian laws.

As if these weren’t enough, the sensational disclosures about the super snooper weapons-grade software named Pegasus has put the NDA government in a bind. It’s sad that once again the government has decided to brazen it out. It refuses to accept or deny if it has bought the tainted software that is sold by the Israeli company to governments only and that too after approval from Israeli government. Official spokespersons have tried unsuccessfully to dismiss all allegations as yet another international conspiracy of disruptors and interruptors to obstruct India’s steady march to progress and discredit it. What can’t be whitewashed is that India appears to be in dubious company of largely authoritarian and corrupt regimes.

France has ordered an inquiry into this matter and Israel has been constrained to investigate this company’s tainted deals. None can dispute that our government should equip itself with latest technology to cope with the terrorist threat. Nor can any sensible citizen expect all details to be broadcast in public domain. What is beyond our comprehension are its contortions and exertions to scuttle any debate in the standing committee of parliament. Some respected journalists aggrieved by allegedly illegal violation of their privacy have knocked on the door of the Supreme Court. Their petition has been listed for hearing.

But, this isn’t all. The proverbial cup is really running over. The dramatic appointment of a controversial police officer as the Commissioner of Police in Delhi seemed like a deliberate snub to the Supreme Court that had opined that no police officer should be appointed the top cop in a state unless he had clear six months before retirement. The officer in question, once considered the front runner for the post of CBI director, was pipped at the post with the CJI citing the same rule. The gentleman apparently continues to be indispensable. Just three days before his retirement, he was entrusted with the prestigious and powerful job. This appointment too is likely to be challenged in the court. Law will take its course but it’s most likely that the decision will not come before the CP has completed his extension.

The erosion of parliamentary procedure and conventional practices continues. So does the subversion of independence of institutions. Cheerleaders keep shouting themselves hoarse celebrating ‘Olympic victories’ that they have contributed little to. Distractions are getting increasingly strained.

Pushpesh Pant



Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University