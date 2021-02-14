How about a tree pet?

Sathya Saran By

If I am awake early enough I can hear the flowers falling. They land with a soft patter as the tree outside my door sends them down one by one, trasforming the place into a flower-decked walk. At such times I quickly step out and gather them, still fresh, open-faced and smiling as I place them in the puja or in a bowl of water. We have developed a communication; the tree and I.

It sends out signals easy enough to read. Too little water, because we ignored watering the tiny patch of garden, and the flowers are small. Or a petal is consistently missing in the entire lot. Maimed like the child of an underfed mother.

If the balance of sun and water is good, the flowers it offers are large and white and crisp with life. The tree is not really a tree. It is a shrub that has stretched itself to meet the sun, and grown tall enough to let me see the flowers on its topmost branches from my first floor window.

I believe it senses my delight as I stand admiring the play of light on the green and white of leaf and petal. It senses too my respect for this ability it has of flowering through the year, and knows I will never reach into its branches to tear away its flowers.

For years now, I have only picked fallen flowers for offering or decoration. The most delightful are the scented ones from the parijat tree, whose flowers, bashful of the sun, quickly fall under the shade of its spreading branches early in the day.

Friends often tell me that only flowers fresh from the stalk are worthy of offering to divinity; but I see no sense in robbing God's own creation of its full term of life to offer it for my personal version of worship. I believe God would prefer to see the flower on the tree, delighting all who pass.

My stand was vindicated when I read the translation of a Telugu poem where the poet approaches his God with no flowers to offer. The cries of the flowers he intended to pick changed his mind.

Unlike me, he did not pick the freshly fallen ones either, and had to appear empty-handed before his deity. I leave you with a thought. A plant that one brings home or grows in a pot is, like any other living thing, a guest. But unlike humans or pets who can communicate hunger and thirst, a plant can at best droop to signal its need. Caring for it is a responsibility. And that includes letting it decorate itself with fresh leaves and pretty flowers, if that is a part of its DNA.

The delight a healthy plant or tree offers to the senses... soothing, reviving, uplifting them... is its response to your care. And as potent as a visit to the spa or the counsellor. Don't believe me? Try it. Adopt a tree near your home. Sit under it. Listen to its whispering leaves. Tend it if it needs care. And watch the difference it makes to your life.

(The writer is an author & consulting editor, Penguin Random House and can be reached at saran.sathya@gmail.com)