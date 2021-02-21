STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Need a different toolkit for democracy

It will take years, nay decades, for the BJP to mature into a genuinely democratic party that welcomes different opinions to enrich inputs and thought processes.

Published: 21st February 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Students and members of NSUI display placards during a protest to condemn the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi.

Students and members of NSUI display placards during a protest to condemn the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo | Shriram B, EPS)

When a matter of conviction becomes a matter of conviction with the possibility of bail being iffy, we have a problem. A young girl is arrested for sedition, her crime being editing a protest manual, which sterling national leaders call an attempt to divide India. There is fear in the country. Only, the ones afraid seem to be the police—an anti-national thought that journalists with opinions may well keep in mind while expressing such democratic heresy vis-a-vis hearsay. 

The middle class is India’s engine of growth; the most taxed group in the country, but also the most qualified. Civil servants, economists, doctors, engineers, IT professionals, economists, corporate executives and other sections of the social elite are drawn from this small section—350 million to India’s total resident count of 138 crore. The middle class is also most distrusted by political parties the irony being it is needed to influence and perpetuate ideologies.

It is also fluent in the currently most hated language in the Hindi belt—English, which facilitates its members to navigate global opinion through social media, books and journals. Its relevance in the 21st century is also apparent in the social profile of citizens in jail and those who have FIRs registered against them for sedition and criticism of politicians. They are all from the middle class—journalists, students, stand-up comics, doctors, and social media junkies. Indeed, if a Facebook post, a tweet or a joke that has not even been cracked can land you in jail in spite of the Supreme Court’s strict instructions to the cops, the Indian middle class is indeed a fearsome beast.

According to the Association of Asian Studies and Ernst and Young projections, our middle-class population will be, by 2027, larger than that of China, USA and Europe—about 475 million by 2030, that is more middle-class consumers than China. Hanging the sword of sedition over their opinionated minds will further alienate India’s most powerful social class. Opinion is easy, opinion-makers are difficult.
India is a very young democracy, which is just learning to crawl. The British Parliament goes back to 1707. France became a democracy in 1792. The US Constitution was written in 1787 while India’s came into force in only 1950. The Jana Sangh, the BJP’s parent, was born only in 1951.

The party came to power on its own for the first time in 2014. It is finding its feet in the democratic ethos, and is unsure of how to respond to contrarians. It doesn’t have the experience of running a country that has opinions as diverse as its people. The Farmers’ Agitation is the first serious challenge faced by the party, which has seen only adoration and subservience so far. It is bewildered by the defiance from middle class to a law, which has been brought to improve the lot of India’s agriculturists.

It will take years, nay decades, for the BJP to mature into a genuinely democratic party that welcomes different opinions to enrich inputs and thought processes. It will take many terms in Parliament for its leaders to learn the toolkit of democracy and take criticism in their stride and skip the perils of xenophobia. This too shall pass. But try explaining that to Disha Ravi.

Ravi Shankar  ravi@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
democracy toolkit Disha Ravi sedition farmers protest
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp