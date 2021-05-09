STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

If you can’t help, at least do nothing

Earlier we counted numbers. So many infected, this many serious, this many fatalities. Now we count names, as the circle draws itself close.

Published: 09th May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

The counting is still on. 

Friends. Relatives. Acquaintances. Colleagues, past and current. Neighbours. Others, nameless, unknown. Sick, infected, recovering, critical, dead. News comes in all colours from despair to hope. But black is a strong colour, and easily overwhelms even the slightest ray of hope as it struggles to shine out.

Earlier we counted numbers. So many infected, this many serious, this many fatalities. Now we count names, as the circle draws itself close. Every passing day the screw turns tighter.  Helpless we point fingers. Gathering our frustration, our anger, trying to dump our burden of helplessness somewhere. The guilty are everywhere. Their souls tarred by the sins committed. Sins of commission, of omission, or denying help, of withholding help, of turning away, of hoarding, profiteering from the suffering and need of others. 

But there are others guilty too. The careless ones, the ones who refused to believe, the ones who laughed at overcautiousness. The overconfident ones, the ones who would not heed.  Some guilty in great measure, some carrying just a light stain on their conscience.  Let who among us who has not been thus guilty point that finger first, cast the stone of blame on the other. For each of us has erred in some way, making light of something much bigger, more formidable and deadlier than the imagination could paint. 

But for now, the agenda is different. Not to mull over what can’t be undone. Instead to save, salvage, protect. To be safe. To follow rules that will prevent more names, our names, being added to that unending list. To offer what can be given. Help in cash or kind. In word or deed. A shoulder to rest a weary head or cry on. A smile to chase away a tear. A light to brighten the tunnel and show the way out. A word of thanks.

And if there is nothing that can be offered as help for whatever reason, to feel no guilt. Just keeping out of the way, and not adding to the numbers that are breaking the system by contracting the virus through careless or unnecessary exposure is a positive contribution too. A case of they also helping, who only stay at home and stay quiet. Yes, staying quiet is also important. To not add yet another voice, another unqualified opinion to the babel of information and misinformation that is swirling around. Instead to hold on to the thought that some time soon, this too shall pass.

Sathya Saran

saran.sathya@gmail.com

Author & Consulting Editor, Penguin Random House

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp