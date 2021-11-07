Can politics rise above petty considerations?

Jaya Chandrasekhar By

The scorched seekh kebabs landed on the breakfast table with a glum, blistering face to match. India’s crushing defeat in the ICC T20 World Cup had cast a heavy gloom on his unshaven face, which now sported an angry stubble on its chin.

Mercifully the sorry-looking kebabs received neither comment nor attention. Listlessly they found their way, zombie like, bit by bit into his mouth.

It was then that it struck me that the opening match against Pakistan in Dubai that had so mesmerised me had slashed and dashed to the ground the fond hopes and dreams of my spouse.

Soon I awakened to the fact that my Adam was not the sole exception in doomsday garb. The entire nation of ardent cricket fans had been plunged into a chaotic medley of high decibel, peak voltage emotions ranging from incensed rage, indignation, through shameful disgrace, humiliation to stunned numbness, wounded national pride and a patriotic loss of face.

Rather than watch the splendid game shots of the adversary, television screens were turned off and the stands were deserted by the blue camp. Later students who broke into a song and dance celebratory mode, were bashed up. Later a teacher who dared to tweet her joy on the green camp’s win was expelled from the school.

I had watched with rapt fascination the scintillating performance of the exuberant skipper Babar Azam and his partner Mohammad Rizwan and admired their artistry. Will I be accused of sacrilege and blasphemy and ostracised for my unpatriotic zeal? But then, with a twinkle in my eye, I thought, perhaps I would be lauded for my true spirit of sportsmanship! Both captains on this fateful evening showed remarkable maturity admirable balance and composure. No trace of overweening confidence, no hint of flamboyant swagger.

While the players exuded a calm strength, the crowd of fans all around wrapped themselves in the fabric of biased national pride and blazing patriotic fervour. They waited with bated breath for the match to begin, impatient to see the dream run of the victorious men in blue. They were so convinced of the invincibility of the Indian side and its assured triumph.

Alas! That was not to be.

The match ended with the deserving team bathed in glory. Sport takes over at some point during play and the human spirit, in sublime flight, transcends temporal limits. It rises above partisan interests, above mortals and above borders.

It was given to the South African president Nelson Mandela in 1994 to support with open arms and enthusiasm the rugby team Springboks, loved by the South African whites. A country rent asunder by apartheid, it intrigued and baffled many of his countrymen. Mandela won the victory of uniting a pained, fractured country into one people of solidarity. The Springboks were victorious over New Zealand and sport had transcended limitations and enabled a whole country to become one.

Can politics overcome narrow-minded concerns and rise above petty considerations, can it once again bring about peace and oneness in the world, can it create a community of love, cooperation and friendship?

Let us do this with passion, compassion, humour and style.

Trainer in English language and literature, and author of A Walk to Tintern Abbey and Beyond