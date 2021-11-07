STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

How Modi can be top regional leader

Modi is India’s tallest national leader. He could be India’s tallest regional leader too.

Published: 07th November 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi gestures as he makes a statement at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

PM Narendra Modi gestures as he makes a statement at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo | AP)

The trouble with repetition is that the emphasis could backfire. During every election campaign, state and national, both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah attack the Congress for wrecking the nation. Last week in Dehradun, Shah blasted its namaz politics for destroying Uttarakhand. Modi has blamed Nehru for the 1954 Kumbh Mela stampede and the Congress for everything from the stratospheric petrol prices to Partition to betraying the Assamese. While both men, astute politicians and veterans of many bitter battles, know all this not to be true, why do they beat the same drum? Even the poorest and most illiterate Indian knows that seven-plus years have passed since Modi sent the Congress packing. Besides, the Congress does keep winning state elections, even though is toppled later by defections. 

Why then the echoes? Is the Goebbels wisecrack that the repetition of a lie makes it the truth behind the monotony? Whenever India’s top political wizards rant against the Congress, it is presented as the fiefdom of the dynastically demonic Nehru-Gandhis, dead or alive. But India is a self-aware nation, and the BJP can’t boast of having antibodies against dynasty or nepotism. People endorse Modi not because they hate the Congress, but because they love Modi. The more the spotlight falls on the Gandhis, the sharper the reminder that they are still around to give a fight; as bumblers, autocrats, naïve netas or neo-Hindu copycats—but still around. Ironically they can thank the BJP for their larger-than-life image. The Congress is still in the fight. Significantly. This week’s byelection results showed that its shock value is intact by sweeping Himachal Pradesh and keeping Rajasthan. But the Gandhis have shrunk to being just an idea and not a political reality, outside their party. Even that idea is fast fading, erased by the very Hindutva politics Indira Gandhi had raised to win elections under the garb of secularism. The strategists at 24 Akbar Road have positioned Priyanka Gandhi as Yogi Adityanath’s alternative in Uttar Pradesh, something Rahul Gandhi should have done in 2012 against Akhilesh Singh Yadav. But the arrogance that only Indraprastha is the Gandhi destiny missed both the point and opportunity. If anyone has done Rahul in, it is himself. The Congress is fighting itself, not the BJP. To claim credit for a certain victory in Punjab, the Gandhi kids humiliated Captain Amarinder Singh by favouring Navjot Singh Sidhu who functions more to the BJP’s advantage than his own party’s. It is open season in Punjab now. They could be making the same mistake in Chhattisgarh. And Priyanka’s UP realpolitik has pitted her party not just against the BJP, but the rest of the Opposition.

Now is wake-up time for Modi. The BJP’s real enemy is resurgent regionalism which is challenging nationalism. It is the TMC in Bengal, Samajwadi Party in UP, DMK in Tamil Nadu, TRS in Telangana, Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, AAP in Delhi. TMC won the by-elections convincingly. The phantoms of the Independence movement cannot nationally resurrect the Congress, irrespective of the states it wins. Before Indira, India was run by regional chieftains in the Congress. It could happen again, though by regional parties. Modi is India’s tallest national leader. He could be India’s tallest regional leader too. As the badass queen Cersei in Game of Thrones series says, “When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. There is no middle ground.” To take all the thrones, stooping to conquer the low ground may not be a bad idea.

Ravi Shankar (ravi@newindianexpress.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi BJP govt India
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp