Difficult to get into celebratory mood, the nation is agitated by challenges

We are approaching the festive season. Deepavali is quintessentially the celebration of light that protects us and leads us away from darkness and danger. It is the beginning of Hindu New Year for many—time to turn a new page and make strong resolutions. It’s also an occasion to share our good fortune with others living in want and despair. Traditionally, this was the time when kids played with sparklers and crackers, and countless lamps lit up the dark night. Alas, times have changed. It is difficult to switch on the celebratory mood full of good cheer, bursting with boisterous spirit when the nation is agitated by myriad challenges.

We may have set a world record in vaccination (one billion-plus), but no one in his/her right senses can claim with confidence that we have defeated the deadly virus. We have to learn to live with coronavirus. There is no denying this harsh reality. This means that we don’t have indefinite lockdowns—the economy will have to be kickstarted. It would be unfair to criticise the government for all the ills that have ravaged our land. However, overemphasis on positivity and expressing orchestrated gratitude can’t take us far. On the contrary, damning anyone raising a voice in dissent or asking inconvenient questions as an anti-national or a foreign agent or a treacherous conspirator can be suicidal.

As election to state assemblies near, the political parties go into the no-holds-bar campaign mode. It’s still some time before the model code of conduct is announced. (Not that the toothless provision curbs anyone’s style!) Diverting attention from failures in the economic management realm is easiest when battle drums are beaten loud, and jingoism and xenophobia are unleashed. This is what we are witnessing. It’s nauseating when public discourse is conducted in cliches and euphemisms.

“The narrative is changing.” “History needs to be rewritten.” Indians (read Hindus) must rediscover their pride. Push back against anti-India/anti-Hindu conspiracies—that is hit out blindly at anyone in sight who disagrees with zealots. The devastating effect of the silence of the majority is visible all around. Totally uncalled-for observations, made in routine matters like granting or denial of bail by judicial officers in the lower courts, have increased and are extremely distressing. They quote social reformers out of context and pontificate about our social values, civilisational norms, Indian culture, etc tearing to shreds the rule of law that our Constitution sought to establish. In a few cases, the higher judiciary intervenes in time and provides relief but blatant abuse of Central investigating agencies continues unabated.

CBI was the first to lose its credibility. Then the ED and the IT officers swung into action anticipating the desires of their political masters. The latest kid on the block is NCB. It must be made clear that we have no desire to comment on the case of celebrity kids that has pushed all other news from the headlines. What needs to be underlined urgently is that not even the NCB can go beyond what the NDPS Act lays down as law. Those sympathetic to the accused believe he is targeted because he belongs to a minority community. And, when some very unsavoury allegations surface about the investigating officer in this case, his defenders jump into the fray shouting that he is being targeted on account of his caste. It has become impossible to talk about any issue unburdened with caste or communal prejudice. None among national leaders in the ruling party or splintered opposition dare speak out lest it impacts adversely on their party’s electoral prospects.

At the same time differential treatment meted out to the accused in custody is also raising eyebrows. Septuagenarians suffering from chronic ailments and life-threatening infections picked up in jail have been denied bail repeatedly even by high courts relying on the prosecution’s arguments regarding the threat they constitute to the security of the nation. When it is the progeny of a minister at the Centre, the person is shifted to a hospital with the greatest alacrity.

A whole list of ailments surfaces—dengue, fluctuating ECG/BP, and assorted allergies requiring specialised investigations not available in the jail hospital. Does one wonder how many convicts and undertrials have such swift respite? So much about equality before the law. Recall the recent transfer of the senior police officer investigating this high-profile case and the chronology appears to be curious, to say the least. Not that one should swallow whatever the media dishes out but one can’t dismiss out-of-hand reports that the accused was found to be evasive and uncooperative. Great emphasis is being put on circumstantial evidence and element of conspiracy in one case. The law should follow the same logic in all similar cases.

We breathe fire on Pakistan and break into war dances at the toss of a coin but the T-20 World Cup is not interrupted. Some profitable shows must go on. Who needs shining lights and polluting crackers with so much excitement? Have a Safe, Happy Diwali and the Rest of the Year.

