Ignorant idiots are threats to national security

News from Gujarat has been distressing. Copies of the Kama Sutra attributed to Sage Vatsyayana, circa 5th-6th centuries CE, were pulled out from shelves in a bookstore, burnt with much fanfare and the poor bookseller was threatened with dire consequences if he didn’t desist from storing such books that ‘defame our gods and goddesses’. Newspapers have been understandably shy of providing details lest they too be targeted as co-conspirators subverting the Hindu religion or hurting the sentiments of (in this case) the majority community.

Poor blokes who have suddenly woken up to allegedly the obscene depiction of deities have most certainly not read the work. It is not a titillating sex manual initiating the innocent to joys of sex or an aid to feed the pornographic fantasies of the prurient. It is a guide to good life for an urbane nagarik pursuing a life of responsible pleasure. There are many works ranging from unabashedly pornographic to biologically informative that perhaps should be on a shelf where the immature children can’t reach. The Kama Sutra certainly doesn’t belong to this objectionable list.

Today it’s the Kama Sutra, tomorrow it will be the turn of classics like Kumar Sambhav, Abhijnana Shakuntalam, Saundarya Lahari, Shringar Shatakam, Gita Govindam. Will the book burning stop with well-known Sanskrit works? What is the guarantee that other Indian languages will escape the puritanical wrath of stupid bullies? As long as the lumpen elements enjoy the political patronage they will roam free like excited bulls stamping their hooves, nostrils swollen, mouths frothing with horns swaying wildly goring alleged offenders as well as bystanders. These ‘rakshakas’ appear bent upon completing the demolition which the invading vidharmis couldn’t finish.

One shudders to think if the zealots—self-styled custodians of our moral and Indian values—decide to demolish the priceless architectural heritage. Khajuraho, Konark, Lingaraj Temple and many more that have their walls adorned with sculptures depicting the copulation of gods and goddesses hold the potential threat of hurting the sentiments of people brutish nasty and incurably ignorant. Miniature paintings of Rajput, Pahari Kalam are even more fragile.

There seems to be no end to dangerous inflictions on the social fabric of our beloved country by illiterate vandals and idiots. One could argue that what else do you expect from those who are incapable of distinguishing ‘good’ from ‘bad’ due to congenital curse? The law may absolve them from criminal liability if they plead imbecility or other mental disorders but to let them roam free is certainly threatening life and liberty of other innocent citizens. The perpetual defence can’t be, “Forgive them because they know not what they are doing!”

Saddest part of this disgusting affair is that those who should know better chose discretion over valour. Take the case of syllabus revision by the oversight committee of the academic council of Delhi University. Extending the specific argument that there are countless great authors in our great land and rotation of prescribed readings is imperative, Mahashweta Devi and essays of AK Ramanujan have been taken off. One must add that there were a few honourable exceptions who dared to sign a note of dissent. History and literature aren’t the only casualty. The dumbing down continues like the proverbial juggernaut. Pseudo science is shamelessly promoted by renowned scientists currying favour with the present rulers. The tag of eminence attached to their name has lost all shine. Anyone pointing out absurd claims and dumbing-down of abstract ideas—reducing mythic metaphors to literal ‘truths’—can only make us the butt of ridicule.

While it is true that the colonial masters and the evangelical Christian missionaries have wrought great damage to our self-esteem and crippled our mind, this doesn’t mean that we should fall into the trap of glorification of an imaginary ‘perfect past’. Let us not forget that of the four purusharthas (dharma, artha, kama and moksha) one is kama. The Kama Sutra is as seminal a text as the Arthashastra and the Natyashastra.

How can one talk to the totally uneducated who translate dharma as sectarian religion, for whom only one version of Hinduism is acceptable. Moksha for them is freedom from all regulation/laws in force and their own pursuit of pelf is perfectly compatible with devotion to gods and goddesses. Politicians, their minions and godmen and gurus have time and again been exposed as perpetrators of sexual abuse but ‘feelings are only hurt’ and law and order threatened when they are arrested or convicted.

The closed mind of illiterate idiots is incendiary. Their intolerant abuses and patently criminal actions spread a deadly virus that poses a serious threat to national security. The impression that these vigilantes will go unpunished creates the impression that they are stormtroopers working under commands of superiors who wish to terrify dissenters into silence. This is most unfortunate. It can only subvert the unity and integrity of the nation. We remain blind to this threat at our peril.

Pushpesh Pant , Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University