STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Original English Writing is in Limbo

Strangely, modern English writing in India has become a prisoner of different stages of the past, and contemporary fiction rarely looks at the world around as it once did. 

Published: 12th September 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a book.

Representational image of a book.

India has always been an excellent subject for authors while writing as a subject or as a market. Ask Paulo Coelho, who was surprised enough to tweet ‘Thank you India’ after his name was quoted on the back of an auto-rickshaw in Kerala. Coelho is among the authors whose books never run out with hawkers at traffic intersections in most Indian cities. Many authors take a somewhat lenient stance on book piracy when they see their works freely available in India, often seen as a sign of popularity.

Interestingly, Jeffery Archer, whose popularity matches Coelho, prefers to release his books first in India to beat the bootleggers. You wouldn’t be entirely wrong then to conclude that India is a great place for literature and authors. Be that as it may, surprisingly enough, when an editor of a leading publishing house asked young readers to list their favourite authors on social media, 90 per cent of them did not name a single Indian author. 

A little over a decade ago, the emergence of new English writing from the subcontinent consisted of two broad groups of Indian and Pakistani writers. The latter became the toast of the literary world with Kamila Shamsie, Mohammed Hanif, Daniyal Mueenuddin, and Mohsin Hamid hailed as new global voices. At the same time, the former, represented by Chetan Bhagat, Amish Tripathi and Anju Chauhan, to name a few, was labelled anything but literary worthy.

Ironically, many Pakistani writers were first published in India and enjoyed access to one of the biggest markets in the world. But India-based publishing houses rarely reciprocated the same enthusiasm in pushing Indian authors beyond domestic territory. This author sold nearly a thousand copies of his Rajesh Khanna biography, Dark Star, in Pakistan, even after being told that Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lankan markets don’t seem to welcome Indian authors.  

While India continues to be a perpetual ‘flavour of the month’ for authors, the state of original English writing in India is in limbo. For the last decade, the success of fantasy and mythology genres beyond the traditional book readership (films, OTT, et al) has opened up new revenue vistas for the publishing industry, which has made the genre the focus of attention.

Strangely, modern English writing in India has become a prisoner of different stages of the past, and contemporary fiction rarely looks at the world around as it once did. Now, with Salman Rushdie thinking it ‘might be time to come back to India’ after spending a decade writing western-based novels, the exotica genre is all set to get a fresh shot in the arm. In the meantime, there is always a new Hinglish novel from the rest of the Indian subcontinent on the anvil.

Gautam Chintamani

gautam@chintamani.org

Film historian and bestselling author
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian English authors Contemporary Indian English writing Pakistani writers authors English Indian writers contemporary English
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp