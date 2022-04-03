STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

A love letter to Jaipur

As I sit down to write this piece, in a hotel room in Jaipur, March is ending, the pandemic is retreating, and India is opening up.

Published: 03rd April 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

As I sit down to write this piece, in a hotel room in Jaipur, March is ending, the pandemic is retreating, and India is opening up. Elsewhere in the world, there is Covid and war, but for us—here, now—we are learning to exhale. 

So, Jaipur. 

In mid-March, I had come to the literary festival. Like all things these days, it was hybrid, with many authors choosing to speak online. But the part of it that was in-person, #IRL as millennials would say, was as close to the original format as it could possibly be in these treacherous times. (The location had to be changed from Diggi Palace because of government regulation, and Omicron ensured that mellow January gave way to unseasonably hot March.) Even so, Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) was a blaze of colour and music and crowds and books, and after initial doubts (“Do I mask up inside the author’s lounge? How will Ranjit Hoskote know I am smiling at him?”), I got into the swing of things. By which I mean, I became one with #MyCrowd—authors who held forth, glass of wine in hand, on their terrible struggles; editors, who held forth, glass of wine in hand, on the decline of literary publishing in India; journalists who held forth, glass of wine in hand, on the pandemic novel in India.

“So THIS is what it feels like to be alive,” I said to my husband on the phone, after the Writers’ Ball.
S was in Delhi, in his study at home, trying to finish his book. He’d stayed back, as he liked to joke, because too many of his editors were at JLF. He grunted.

After I returned home, I said to him, apropos of nothing, “Let’s go to Jaipur. You can write there.”
He didn’t say, “You’ve just come back, the hills would be more appropriate, it’s going to be hot. What’s the point if we just stay indoors in Jaipur and work?”

He knew what I meant, he got us a reservation.

The first time we had come to Jaipur, we were in our early twenties, still in university. We had carried our (recently issued) marriage certificate in a clear file. It was late-August, our first holiday together, too modest to be called a honeymoon. 

The forts were vivid against the blue-blue skies, the bazaars in the pink city were full of pretty—meena-work jhumkas and mirrored jholas and leheriya dupattas—I did not buy. We could only afford a token few trinkets for friends, and for ourselves, I remember stretching the budget to buy a pair of pink puppets from a hawker near Hawa Mahal, a-husband-and-a-wife I liked to think, a concept still new enough to be tantalizing.

The afternoons were hot.We retreated into the many museums, going over the different periods of Jaipur’s history with interest. (Though naturally, we reserved a very high-minded disdain for the former princely states that had colluded with the British.) But in those large hushed rooms, full of grand things, we allowed ourselves to feel light-headed and grown-up and bittersweetly happy. Somewhere between crying in the hotel and holding hands in Jantar Mantar and eating half-meals in little hotels, ever afraid the card would be declined, the city insinuated itself into our very beings. We fell into a complicated love affair with Jaipur—complicated because, like its tangled history, in our memories it would always be associated with the beginning of our life together, infinitely tender, but also, equally, impossibly difficult.

*Between these two trips, there is a gap of a decade-and-a-half. In that time, we fell into the habit of travelling westwards from Delhi to Jaipur whenever we could. 

Often, we do nothing touristy in Jaipur at all. We bring bags full of books, check ourselves into a hotel, and try to write during the day. In the evenings, as the heat of the day gives way to a sweet evening breeze, we walk in the neighbourhood to find value-for-money eateries.

I sometimes wonder WHY we come to this city so often? 

Do all couples have one place in the world to which they return repeatedly—away from their home-towns and all the attendant baggage, away from new places where there is some pressure to engage with its bounties, away, of course, from where they live? Those who can afford to, build homes away from home—but I definitely don’t mean those. 

In Jaipur, we have no permanent ties. Except for the ethereal palimpsest of our emotional selves, there is no record of us here anywhere.

And yet, it is here that we find vital traces of ourselves together—happy, unhappy, failing, bantering—perfectly preserved, in street corners and rooftops, temple courtyards and flower-markets. Paradoxically, it is here that we must return, time and again, pandemic or not, to make ourselves whole again.

Devapriya Roy

roydevapriya@gmail.com 

Author and teacher; her latest book is Friends from College

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaipur literary festival march Pandemic
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp