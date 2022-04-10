STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Digital Vs Real: The Future of Art?

Published: 10th April 2022

The month of April this year brings back the enthusiasm that was missing in the art fraternity. Galleries, museums, and art spaces open up and once again, the empty corridors of the institutions are embellished with animated conversations around art.

During the lockdown, I often marvelled at how we had made an easy transition from viewing art physically to a completely digital viewing space. In the past two years, the way art was viewed and perceived in the real world completely changed. With the introduction of online viewing rooms, art fairs going virtual and shows being online—the whole viewing experience of art was altered.

I often thought, how would the experience of getting back to physical viewing be?

The experience of this last month has been very different. As we move from a digitally inclined model to on-ground events, one can feel the artistic fervour taking over the city and the world. The buzz around art events, show previews, conversations with the artists and viewing art in the real world is a remarkable experience in itself.

The reach of art has definitely expanded in a world aided by digital media that kept everyone connected during the pandemic. Technology and art have undergone many transformations in the past few years; NFTs and digital art are slowly marking a niche territory for themselves; in fact, renowned Indian artists like Paresh Maity have also entered the NFT marketplace.

However, the experience of viewing an artwork, an installation or even a performance piece live is completely contrasting to viewing it in the virtual realm. The impact of experiencing an artwork physically is much more dynamic and engaging; it commands a completely different level of response from the audience. The careful attention to detail, the smoothness of the paint strokes, the strictness of outlines or their firm absence are something that can only be witnessed physically.

Moving forward, it is important to accept that uncertainty is a part of our present-day existence. This situation makes the hybrid model of functioning a need of the hour. It is here to stay as it has expanded the reach of art and has made spaces like artist studios, galleries, and museums much more accessible. Using the digital medium, we can access museum collections, curator talks, and virtual spaces, and increase our knowledge to understand art in a thorough manner.

Opening up avenues that feature space for significant discussions around art at the touch of a button, is a key strength of the hybrid model. In spite of the ease of access and wider reach, meeting the artist and visiting the physical space of galleries and fairs add to the whole experience of viewing the artwork in a certain atmosphere.

The Delhi Art Week that began in 2021 was an event that brought together all the galleries in Delhi and created a buzz in the art circuit. Currently, we are in the month leading up to the largest art fair in South Asia, the India Art Fair, which has filled the city with vibrant energy and a sense of enthusiasm for the upcoming fair. With various shows opening at public art spaces, on-ground events, and fairs opening around the globe and creating a buzz in the art world once again, we can hope to look forward to more pleasant and artful times ahead.

Sunaina Anand

sunaina@artalivegallery.com

Founder and Director, Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi 

