Home Magazine Voices

When that quirky girl grows up

Now that she has reached an advanced age, she is considered, at best, eccentric and, at worst, suffering early dementia.

Published: 04th December 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Jennifer Coolidge in a scene from 'White Lotus'.

Jennifer Coolidge in a scene from 'White Lotus'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Perhaps it is time someone tracked the manic pixie dream girl, the chatterbox, the chulbuli nubile young thing celebrated in films and books. She began long ago as a stock character, as a foil to the leading man, and then couldn’t stop from tumbling into newer productions and versions of herself.

A frozen frame of femininity at a particular age. The tomboy who will soon turn utterly-butterly delicious when she dons the frills. There is audience consensus on her necessity as a trope and distraction, but has anyone wondered what happens when she grows up?

The strong and silent man she is usually matched up with is already appropriating middle age when they meet. It is she who must choose whether to remain this chit of a girl who talks nineteen to the dozen or let nature take its course and be disillusioned now and then, stop waxing, and take a nap. And when, because of nature or nurture, she does not change at all, and is the same giddy-headed ingenue who speaks her mind, she starts to occupy the role of a ditz.

Now that she has reached an advanced age, she is considered, at best, eccentric and, at worst, suffering early dementia. At an age when the menfolk expect her to sedately hand them their glasses when they pick up the newspaper, off she goes on yet another escapade. Films and books rarely go after her, to track this medical condition of permanent girlhood as the years roll by.

TV series The White Lotus brings us Tanya Mcquoid, the befuddled unstable heiress played by actor Jennifer Coolidge to such perfection that she bagged awards and much praise. And suddenly we watch this female Peter Pan in a later-life scenario come to life in ways that are in keeping with how her character must have been in her youth.

Conditioning and male appreciation can make it mandatory for women to adopt a certain vacuousness that could feel even complementary to the coupling process, and if that famed air-headedness becomes a habit, psychological repercussions should follow. Any real-life decisions—about money, real estate, vacations, children’s education, and the future—must surely suffer from this determined immaturity. What was once her dazzling innocence may now become a sign of stuntedness. Dealing with an overgrown woman who sulks or throws tantrums or overreacts brings up a ‘what’s-to-be-done-with-her?’ question.

The scene where Tanya tells her boyfriend Greg in the first season of the series that she is ‘a very needy person, and deeply, deeply insecure’ brings out the crazy in a safe atmosphere, because Greg is not put off. And we heaved a sigh of relief; here she is, the girl who won’t grow up, so many years later, and she’s doing okay.

Shinie Antony 

Author

shinieantony@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shinie Antony  The White Lotus
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp