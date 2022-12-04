Young and jobless: Why Indian education needs a revolution

Anand Neelakantan By

There are two Indias, and the gap between them is widening daily. On the one hand, most Indian cities are booming. The malls are overflowing, airports are crowded, and flights are full to capacity. There are no reservations available in trains, and many films are doing multi-hundred-crore business. Restaurants are filled with people, and the GST collection is up.

On the other hand, there are more homeless people living under the flyovers in our metropolitan cities, and more beggars swarm around cars at traffic junctions than we have seen in the last two decades. There can be no doubt that India is in distress.

The same irony can be seen in the job markets too. India is booming with start-ups, generating lakhs of jobs every month, while unemployment touches record levels. Ask any employer and their constant lament is that they are not getting a qualified workforce. We are around 150 crore people, but the private sector is struggling to find competent people.

At the same time, engineers, postgraduates and PhDs queue up for job vacancies of sweepers and peons in the government sector. India has the world’s largest working population. More than 62 per cent of which is in the productive age bracket of 15 to 59, and over 54 per cent is below 25 years.

Yet, hardly a small percentage of this productive age group can be gainfully employed. Many Indian IT firms are now outsourcing their jobs to countries like Brazil or Indonesia while our youths continue to roam the streets, struggling to earn a living. We have failed to provide primary education to a large chunk of our population, even after 75 years of Independence.

As a result, we have the largest number of illiterate people in the world. Our educational curriculum is vastly outdated. It is still haunted by the legacy of the British Raj, where the system was designed to produce an army of clerks and petty servants for the white sahibs.

Twenty-seven years ago, I graduated from a government engineering college in electrical and electronics with first class, without knowing even essential engineering works. I remember the embarrassing incident of a neighbourhood grandma who invited me home and asked me to repair her television set.

Though I knew how TV worked and could draw the schematic diagram on the paper, I had no clue what was wrong with her television set, and my clumsy attempt at fixing it resulted in a muffled explosion, some smoke, an electric shock for me and a costly bill for the lady from the local electronics repair shop. Now, I find engineering graduates working as receptionists, waiters in hotels, cab drivers, delivery executives, etc.

Nothing has changed, and if it has, it has only been for the worse. An average engineering graduate from our colleges has minimal practical knowledge and some outdated theoretical knowledge. If this is the condition of a course in applied technology, one can imagine the skill level of an average graduate majoring in science or history or economics.

Most students cannot comprehend even outdated textbooks, let alone keep abreast with the latest developments in a fast-changing world. Learning is by rote, and bagging a secure government job remains the average Indian middle-class’s ambition.

The result is employers need to spend substantial resources to re-educate and re-skill the candidates they recruit. And once sufficiently trained, many tend to leave for greener pastures abroad. The governments, over the years, have failed to provide quality education and impart necessary skills to their youth.

Most youths are conditioned by the legacy of poverty and the subsequent insecurity their parents inherited from it, and thus choose security over risk-taking. The few who take risks to create entrepreneurial ventures struggle to find skilled human resources, while our colleges churn out countless graduates with no practical skills.

India is entering a golden period of opportunity where we have a vast young population, which means a huge domestic market. Unfortunately, the scarcity of skilled manpower is threatening to derail our progress. We need to pull out the youth from the primary sector. Farming still employs a substantial number of people, which needs to change.

We must act fast, or the window of opportunity will close, leaving us to be a country of a few successful people flourishing in their islands of prosperity, in a sea of miserable, unemployed, impoverished and angry young people. History has repeatedly shown that when inequality becomes so stark, it has always ended in violence, revolutions, tectonic social changes and bloodshed.

Anand Neelakantan

Author of Asura, Ajaya series, Vanara and Bahubali trilogy

mail@asura.co.in

