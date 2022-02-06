Story for our Times, in Three Parts

Devapriya Roy By

I got Covid for the second time this January. And to be honest: my first reaction was I had been foolish somehow. My doctor, who is also my friend, said I need not worry, I should just have Crocin, and keep watching out for any odd symptoms. I cracked a joke about my long-Covid—a persistent cold and blocked nose that had stayed for months after my first time, and evolved into a third person living with us, a grouchy flatmate—basically needing to be bookended by two active Covids for some kind of narrative symmetry. My doctor is a writer; he laughed. I laughed. It was going to be okay.

Isolating myself, I texted friends and listened to audiobooks. Despite the fever, I was feeling fine. Foolish, yes, but what can one do about that?

My friend Aneela texted back, “Yaaraa, it is like heartbreak,” she said, “We all go through it, but you are the hopeless romantic, so you go through it again and again.” I couldn’t discount this theory. I WAS a hopeless romantic and my husband, an economics and defence guy, exposed to the same air and people as I had been to in the last few weeks, hadn’t caught it.

The phone rang then. It was my mother, from Calcutta, reporting that now my father too had Covid. For the second time. If we are looking for evidence, one can safely say that there has never been any doubt whatsoever in my parents’ marriage, of more than four decades, about which of them is the hopeless romantic. I told Aneela I would gather more raw data on this promising theory of hers.

***

Quarantine over, I stepped out into the city again. My newly-returned-with-a-vengeance long Covid and I. Delhi was grey and foggy, the coldest it had been in years. The bleak weather complemented the stories I heard everywhere. Two full years of the pandemic, no end in sight.

Construction workers on the contract hadn’t been paid for a full year; staff at beauty salons received no salary now, only a percentage of the work they got daily (and they are, by the way, grateful to have a workplace still); small businesses have closed down completely, leaving pock-marked holes on every single street in the city, making one wonder about all the jobs that have disappeared with them; middle-aged people are looking for new jobs after two decades of training in something else.

One doesn’t have to actively look for these stories, they are in the air. I hear of a firm where the security guards who worked eight-hour shifts have now agreed to work 12-hour shifts at the same wages—a step which results in one of their co-workers immediately getting fired. Every street-corner taxi-stand will tell you: drivers who made 10 trips to the airport in a day now do a single drop-off once a week. Press-wallahs who used to be in such demand have no office clothes or party dresses to iron, and wonder if they should buy coal for their business or food for their kids.

This is a remarkably short list. This is not a list compiled by an economist or a sociologist, a grassroots activist or a political worker—those are longer, more acute. This is also an urban list; I do not have the framework to come up with its rural equivalent.

Then I receive wounding news that has personal implications for my husband and me: Amazon has decided to close Westland Publishing Company. It is not only that they have published two of my books and I don’t know what will happen to them, and my husband has an active contract on a manuscript. But that the publisher, the editors, the marketing team, the sales team, those so near and dear to writers, have all been handed this fait accompli with little or no warning.

This is the middle of the story.

***

I set out to write a story in three parts. To that end, I began with a marginally funny—if fully true—anecdote, a joke about hopeless romantics and Covid. But by the time I got to the middle of the story, it had turned into something else, something dark and shapeless. There was a tonal shift in it that I, who teach writing, who have written for a living for a decade-and-a-half, do not understand narratively. But I also know that I cannot replace the middle with anything else, and the middles of all stories now can only have a hole in them, instead of hearts.

All I have to offer by way of conclusion is this second theory, darker and more inelegant than my friend Aneela’s: privileged or not, hopeless romantic or not, all our stories are Covid stories now.

Devapriya Roy

roydevapriya@gmail.com

Author and teacher; her latest book is Friends from College