Right education can tackle unemployment  

Recently, parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh witnessed violent agitations—by youth—as a reaction to a minor tweaking in the selection procedure for rather low-paying and mundane jobs in the Indian Railways. The irony is that such violent reactions are not to be expected when so little is at stake in the form of basic-level jobs with no great prospects of advancement. The obvious inference is that these youngsters have very few decent alternatives in terms of livelihoods.

There are many lessons that stem from such incidents. The most evident of these learnings is the stark reminder that time is running out for India in the context of the very menacing and looming problem of youth unemployment. Disappointingly, the higher education sector should have been at the forefront of tackling this problem, but it has been negligent and irresponsible. Its track record at recognising the issue of unemployment—from a practical perspective—smacks mostly of indifference and incompetence.

Unfortunately, universities have not grasped the idea that one of the chief objectives of education is to enable our youth. This translates into guiding them to find their true calling in life through meaningful education. Necessarily, this also implies that such an education must have an impactful hands-on component that enables the student to gain some relevant practical or applicable knowledge and expertise. My views are best illustrated through some specific data-related narratives.

Each year, for several years running, Delhi University has been graduating about 2,000 students with an honours degree in Sanskrit literature. Make no mistake! Each one of these students holds a bachelor’s degree in Sanskrit literature and has no other expertise. The number of students who do the same in Hindi literature is even larger. And hold your breath! The number of mathematics graduates each year is even larger with each of these students having been trained to be full-time professional research mathematicians having no clue as to how to use the subject at any practical level.

This means that each year a little less than 8,000 students are duly certified by Delhi University to be reasonably adept as literary critics in Sanskrit or Hindi literature or as professional mathematicians who are supposed to be adroit at mostly abstract mathematics. And are these students any good at even literary criticism or abstract mathematics? I can vouch from personal knowledge that more than 90 percent of these students are clueless about their own disciplines. In addition, they are almost hopeless at basic communication skills, analytical and critical abilities as also at handling elementary data analysis.

And this is true for nearly every discipline that the university offers. A little bit of extrapolation shall give us an idea of the ground realities in other universities across the land. Such youth are bound to be hopeless at most jobs. Many of them then pay exorbitant sums to be able to gain some data and analytical skills from private coaching agencies so that they can try their hand at the limited number of jobs in government agencies since the private sector will have very little use for them. And the number of government jobs cannot match the near-exponential growth in the numbers of job-seekers.

However, based on some of the experiments that my colleagues and I ran a few years ago at Delhi University, there is a very productive way out and the National Education Policy relays the thoughts behind those experiments in toto. All that is required of our universities is to retrain and reorient the faculty to imaginatively redefine the curriculum taking advantage of the ideas and the freedom the NEP offers. The UGC and such agencies must ensure that this is not done in a mechanical manner, nor should they prescribe a one-size-fits-all process as was done so disastrously in the past. The Delhi University experiment of 2013-14 bore much fruit and hopefully the same can be true for other institutions.

Dinesh Singh is former Vice-Chancellor, Delhi University; Adjunct Professor of Mathematics, University of Houston, US.

