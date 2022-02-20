Poll campaigns stoop to carnival of tirades and falsehoods

Pushpesh Pant By

There seems to be no limit to which politicians can fall. Campaigning for his party in Uttarakhand elections Himanta Biswa Sarma blurted out unacceptable vulgarities questioning the paternity of Rahul Gandhi. What is shocking is that none of the top-rung leaders in the BJP found it necessary to—forget apologising for the disgraceful, disgusting lapse—administer even the mildest rebuke leaving the impression that the loudmouth had their approval.

Since then the Assam CM has come out with the usual explanation that Congress had misinterpreted his comments. It’s not Congress alone that misheard or misinterpreted what he had uttered. He has been caught on camera frothing at the mouth. It’s clear that the undoubtedly insulting treatment he was meted out by Rahul Gandhi some time back still rankles. RaGa and the Congress don’t deserve any sympathy for their individual and collective acts of misplaced arrogance and absurd sense of entitlement. But at the same time, one must protest at rabid tirades against political opponents that reduce election campaigns to a revolting carnival of hate speech.

The BJP is obviously running short of star campaigners to deploy such loose cannons in action. Sarma ranted about people presumably lacking patriotism asking questions about surgical strikes and not respecting the late General Bipin Rawat. Had the matter not been so serious one could have laughed it off.

The hill state of Uttarakhand has always had a very special relationship with the armed forces. Even in the remotest of villages, veterans of Kumaon and Garhwal regiments continue to be treated respectfully as elders. There is a fair sprinkling of those who were recruited in Assam Rifles. For sons, getting recruited in their father’s paltan has always been a special badge of honour. Where did this paradropped campaigner find evidence of disrespect to the memory of the late CDS?

The AAP has fielded a retired colonel as its chief ministerial face. Surely, he is not being accused of distrusting the government’s claims regarding surgical strikes or dishonouring the memory of martyrs. Even in past, retired generals have opted for rough and tumble of partisan electoral politics. Maj Gen BC Khanduri and Lt Gen TPS Rawat have played their second innings without compromising their officer-like qualities that are valued most in men in uniform. Men—ordinary soldiers—have martyred themselves and their memories continue to be as hallowed as those who commanded them.

At the same time, we can’t forget that in a democracy citizens have every right to question the decisions of the government in power. The blanket of national security can’t be misused to stifle and silence voices of dissent. Success and failure of policies (of present and past governments) must be debated publicly, particularly during elections. This, to our mind, is a much more serious matter than getting agitated about the uncouth behaviour of footsoldiers following the orders of their party high command.

Where is the disagreement about national security? People in Uttarakhand share international borders with the belligerent People’s Republic of China and Nepal. They are deeply concerned by the Central Government’s pussyfooting with the Dragon along the disputed border. Chest-thumping and boasting can’t gloss over the fact that our leaders scrupulously avoid naming the enemy, the lurking threat. All kinds of euphemisms are resorted to—‘a large country to the North’, ‘an expansionist neighbour’. The list is endless.

Lord Alfred Douglas had written about ‘love that dare not speak its name’. In this case, it appears that there also is the enmity that dare not speak its name. Nepal is smaller so irritants can be more candidly acknowledged. The cartographic skirmishes focus on the Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh region as well as in the terai area—Banbasa, Tanakpur and beyond.

‘Guns vs Butter’ is an old, cliched debate. ‘Swords into Ploughshares’ is a Biblical phrase and may not abide with us long. Still, the people can’t be distracted for long from shrilly raising bread and butter issues. Rising prices, unemployment, lack of education and health facilities. Six- or eight-lane highways under construction swell us all with pride but those who dwell under the shadow of fragile mountains constantly relive the nightmares. Nature’s fury unleashes provoked by shortsighted men.

Other campaigners have reminded the poor pahari that unless they vote for BJP their small state would become a sanctuary for criminals and anti-social elements from UP. The warnings sound a bit strange. Hasn’t the UP CM, a strongman Uttarakhandi, exterminated/eliminated the lawlessness in the state under his charge?

This brings us back to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. Harish Rawat has been snubbed time and again and left to flounder clueless trying to bring the Congress back to power. He is confronted with the same lethal friendly fire that has laid low Capt Amarinder Singh in Punjab. Why blame Sarma when it comes to loose cannons and unguided missiles? None can match the Congress arsenal. The sickening spectacle is not confined to Uttarakhand. And neither RaGa nor Congress can avoid responsibility.

