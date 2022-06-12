STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

School maths must be taught to excite creativity

The problem of the inability of teachers to excite and motivate students stems from several sources.

Published: 12th June 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Math, Brains, Calculation, Mathematics

Image for representation purpose only.

During the height of the Covid pandemic, I had the occasion to address a large group of high school teachers who had been engaged in teaching the use of data and statistics to high school seniors. I began by asking them if their students, who were being taught in an online mode at that point in time, were curious or concerned about simple data-related information about the virus. I received very discouraging responses and hence I asked them if they had any idea how they would teach or motivate their students to estimate the probability of a Delhi citizen being infected with the virus. I was deeply disappointed when I received no worthwhile answers from this rather large group of senior teachers. It must also be borne in mind that each one of this very large group had been teaching statistics to their students.

The answer to my very simple, application-oriented and clear question (as stated above) is so trivial that any individual who understands the straightforward definition of probability can answer this in no time. Then why did the school teachers fail to answer my query? Most of the mathematics that is taught at the school and college level is done so through rote learning. There is hardly ever any discussion or demonstration of the practical value through simple real-world applications. It is the use and application of the topic being taught that excites the creative thinking of the student. I say this because I had, subsequent to my interaction with the school teachers, asked a group of students this very same question that had been posed to the teachers. Initially, they too seemed stumped.

However, they evolved a method to reach a conclusion through a series of discussions and practical illustrations. I was almost a fellow journeyman trying to find with the students a way to arrive at the destination. School teaching is largely a victim of a pedagogy that is highly counterproductive to real learning and creativity. This group of teachers was no exception to the way they were teaching their students.

The problem of the inability of our teachers to excite and motivate students stems from several sources. For one, the teachers are used to a pedagogy that has been passed on through generation after generation of teachers and they cannot—on their own—strike an original path. Another reason for such a counterproductive approach to learning is that our school examinations at every stage dictate an aversion to creative thinking. There is also this pressure that is exerted upon teachers to adhere to a pedagogy that shall help students clear entrance examinations to institutions like the IIT. Such entrance examinations are a sure-fire method of killing any creativity that the student may have.

Dinesh Singh

Twitter: @DineshSinghEDU

Former Vice-Chancellor, Delhi University; Adjunct Professor of Mathematics, University of Houston, US
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Math Mathematics School Math
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp