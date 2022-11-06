In theatre of the absurd, life and corruption go as usual

Anand Neelakantan By

A tragic bridge collapse has led to hundreds of deaths in Gujarat. The theatre where these tragedies occur may change, but the plot and dialogues in this sad drama remain the same. We can hear the usual noises now—some expressions of shock by politicians, promises to conduct inquiries and punish the culprits, and grand announcement of compensation to the relatives of the deceased. Media will carry gory photographs of the victims and the heart-wrenching faces of those grieving for a few days. Then, politicians will play the blame game, bureaucrats will crawl behind their dusty files, and an enquiry commission headed by some retired official will be announced. The investigation will drag on for years while other tragedies keep befalling hapless citizens.

A report or two may get tabled, only to find its grave in some filthy, dust-filled closet of some babu’s office. Tragedies, accidents and natural calamities happen worldwide, but it must be only in our country where everyone blames everyone else, and no one is held responsible. Of course, some petty officials may become scapegoats and get token punishment once in a while, but no big fish in this ocean of corruption ever gets caught. Some corrupt politicians may end up in jail, but it has more to do with their opponents settling political scores than the system catching the culprits. When was the last time any prominent ruling party politician of any state or Central ministry resigned on moral grounds, let alone was tried and convicted for corruption?

We have now institutionalised corruption by making the electoral bonds non-transparent and outside the purview of the Right to Information Act. The electoral bond scheme was first floated in 2017 and implemented in 2018. It has helped political parties, especially those in power, channel the contribution to their party funds without the fear of the public knowing who is buying out which party. The appeal to make this transparent is pending before the Supreme Court. Before it was institutionalised, many contractors working for the government used to complain that they had to share a percentage of the contract with the local political leader. The complaint is that the local political leaders continue to take their cut, but the contractors are forced to buy the electoral bonds, too, thus effectively doubling the corruption. While the truthfulness of such allegations needs to be verified, one can often encounter the news of 40-50 percent cuts by certain state government officials.

As ordinary Indians, we routinely face petty corruption. Try running a minor business or a shop, and you will encounter a parade of officials marching in to ensure you follow the law. An average shopkeeper must pay local beat constables to open early or stay late, and higher officials need monthly quotas. Then there is a slew of inspections from health, safety, hygiene, municipality, political party donations and religious institutions extracting money for the almighty and so on.

A driving licence requires a bribe and renewing it also requires one. From birth certificate to caste certificate, from registering your property to paying your property tax to the government, an average Indian has to propitiate countless demigods that haunt the government offices to get what should be his right. With so many inspectors and numerous laws, we should have become the most law-abiding and disciplined people in history.

A decade ago, our streets erupted with anger against corruption. Nothing much has changed. Corruption is a way of life for us. Aren’t we the people who try to bribe our gods with coconuts to pass examinations? Politicians have understood us well. All they need to do is to talk about religion and caste, do theatrics and give bombastic declarations once in a while to make us flock to polling booths to vote for them. There are 140 crore of us, and we continue to breed, so how do a few lives here and there matter, as long as there are enough to vote?

Throw us some freebies once in a while, show us our enemies, real or imaginary, to bark at, and we will wag our tails for them. As a result, people drown by hundreds, lakhs get killed on the roads, building fires take scores of lives, oxygen cylinders run out during medical emergencies, juices get injected instead of platelets, pandemic claims half a million lives, and yet our lives continue as usual. One translation of the Sanskrit word, sanatana, is the natural and unchanging way of life.

