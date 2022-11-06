Of crime, con and an element of raunch

shinie antony By

Crime stories are a brutal but necessary telling. In fiction as well as reality, we crave to know the details, the exact level of human depravity, about what someone thought they could get away with. It is the naked face without the mask, and a certain inborn instinct for voyeurism dictates that we watch out for it like

a hawk. Almost like we want to be there back when it happened.

There are many reasons to intently follow a crime story: the newness of it, the body count, the motivation, the sheer nerve. Aspects of whodunits that most catch our attention are those to do with secrets and mysteries, blood and gore, and the ultimate doubt about it being a crime of passion or a cold-blooded act. Crime with sexual innuendoes or even outright sexual misdemeanours take on a surreal quality; we are too horrified to process the perversions.

The human sacrifice killings in Kerala, where two women were lured into a middle-class home one after another in a span of months only to be butchered in ritualistic idiocy, throws up two uncomfortable headlines: 1) a woman is one of the killers 2) victims had allegedly agreed to feature in a porn film on the promise of a fee, which turned out to be the fatal ruse.

Where a murder itself is an anomaly in a safe state, in polite society, which governs itself with a set number of rules, this female participation in mayhem and the suggestion of her agency is downright discomfiting. It is embarrassing for a patriarchal community to admit that its women had been running amok behind its back and that they were either exploited sexually or willing to be exploited. When women—like Saritha Nair or Swapna Suresh—are named in scandals, all kinds of possibilities pop up, from illegal compensation to improper liaisons. Jolly Joseph may or may not have done away with close relatives; a youngish housewife and a suburban mother of two, who, if the accusations are true, almost got away with murder.

With motherhood tropes in the process of being dismantled as a giant gender conspiracy, it would seem crime, corruption and homicide are inherently unisex too, whatever sexist stereotypes may imply otherwise. The hitherto celebrated sweet and pure face of womanhood is no longer a black-and-white, open-and-shut case. That gender equality involves not just the crossing over of women into the marked-out male-dominated territories of salary and corporate success, but also murky culminations in the areas of crime and con is a darker example of modern-era parity.

Underneath all that social beatification conferred on ‘the fairer sex’, sometimes beats the ordinary heart of a criminal, chromosome XX or XY.

