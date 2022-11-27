Home Magazine Voices

Each day isn’t productivity challenge, being enough is enough

Prima facie, I’m neither powerful nor perfect, and still misplace my spectacles all the time, with clothes spilling out of my inch-pinch cupboard.

Published: 27th November 2022

Honestly, I was beginning to feel a little small. With New Year resolutions popping up like porcinis everywhere, people around posting pictures pointedly of certificates of random courses completed on LinkedIn, my to-do lists growing thicker than my bushy brows every day, all while I continued to plod through flights and breast-stroke through my avalanche of assignments. 

I forgot to add, while consistently forgetting birthdays and anniversaries (sometimes remembering close to midnight to wish loved ones). That’s when I asked myself that all-important, crucial question (and no, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has nothing to do with this): Am I being enough?

Prima facie, I’m neither powerful nor perfect, and still misplace my spectacles all the time, with clothes spilling out of my inch-pinch cupboard. I’m constantly outsourcing cooking and all other daily irritants that plague a householder, pulling up my kids to tackle a few chores online, monthly.

I’m cruel and critical when it comes to my own articulation skills, as I skate all over on assignments (have yet to learn to pack light) and la familia-driven trips. I’m still searching for ikigai, though not for any validation on social media or on its spin-offs. Does that do wonders for my sense of self-worth? Mulling.

I can’t journal, often forget to introspect when my sleepy head hits the pillow and scribble reminders on the board while I work on multiple assignments (it’s a quirk) simultaneously. The thing is, with people in my age group dropping dead like sticks, suddenly and all over, the realisation has poured in decidedly, slowly, and firmly, that each day isn’t a productivity challenge. Everything doesn’t need to be done by my lucky hands. So am I being enough, with all my imperfections? Yes.

Sharing the gospel right here. It’s all about playing up your key asset to co-exist beautifully. Having the ability to love is reason enough. Sure, I’m not rolling sushi and prepping bento boxes for school lunch; I don’t make grand plans for weekends, but for my kids, I am the best mum in the world.

I’m happy being perfectly imperfect in my own world growing as I want to, watering plants, teaching young minds, and helping whoever I can. Alright, I do feel like flinging a Molotov occasionally when I finally, resignedly lose my cool in the face of multiplying emergencies, but happiness lies in accepting imperfections. I am enough the way I am.

While I run miles, with all my kilos, from tags such as ‘supermom’, ‘multi-tasker’, ‘iron lady’, I believe, I am being enough. The way I am, in all my brazen beauty and brilliance (modesty certainly isn’t one of my virtues). What about you?

Shilpi Madan

Mumbai-based journalist and editor

me@shilpimadan.com

