Governing their state of affairs without being a rubber stamp

Pushpesh Pant By

Though a temporary truce seems to have been arrived at in the open and ugly war between Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the state government, it is clear that this isn’t the end of hostilities. Other governors have started to pushback.

They have declared that none should make the mistake of considering them a rubber stamp. They have reminded us that they are constitutional authorities, not ornamental office-bearers. They have underlined that they hold office till they enjoy the pleasure of the President and are not bound to blindly follow the advice of the elected council of ministers.

It isn’t the first time that the controversy about the role of governors has erupted, but what is different this time is that more than one person holding this office has asserted independence.

To some, it may appear that Khan unwisely courted collision with the state government, but as events have unfolded, many irregularities have been exposed in appointments made by the elected representatives of the people.

Should not the governor act (in such cases) to ensure that the system of checks and balances is not undone? Is it fair that every time a governor uses his discretion and disregards the advice of the council of ministers, he should be targeted as an ‘agent’ of the Central government, remote-controlled to wreck the federal system?

Some would argue that India is a union of states and the word federalism is not mentioned anywhere in our Constitution. But let us not forget that the governor is sworn by the oath of office to protect the Constitution and can’t remain blind to its violation by the government in power in a state under his watch. He is supposed to remain above the partisan electoral battles. Alas, there has always been a wide gap between theory and practice.

Ever since Independence, the residents of the Raj Bhawan have become synonymous with sinecures—politicians put to pasture or those heavy-weights who have to be compensated for a lost election. What has muddied waters terribly is the haste with which some retired Supreme Court judges and active politicians and ‘loyal’ (read pliable) civil servants have accepted such appointments. Lawyers, scholars and generals have also been appointed governor, but only a minuscule minority have acted ideally discharging their duties without fear and favour.

Some like Satpal Malik have had a charmed life. They continued to enjoy the pleasure of the President even after criticising the Central government while in office. Mamata Banerjee isn’t the only chief minister who has asked for a recall of a governor who allegedly confronted and humiliated her repeatedly. Elected governments in non-NDA-ruled states have been bristling with anger against a governor who they believe to be partisan.

This raises an interesting question: Should the acceptability of a particular individual be an essential condition when the governor of a state is appointed?

The spats are getting more frequent and uglier, but we should be grateful as these have brought into sharp focus the office of the governor and the urgent need for clarification of constitutional provisions. Only the Supreme Court can do this, as it is the designated interpreter of our Constitution.

It is also the final arbiter of the constitutional validity of any legislation or amendment that threatens the Constitution’s basic structure. Between now and 2024, many skirmishes will bring litigants knocking at the door of the apex court. We are bound to hear a lot about judicial overreach and lakshman rekhas in days to come.

Also, the manner in which the Supreme Court appears to be reluctant to assert its authority is confusing. Take, for instance, the case of bail granted to the accused arrested on charges of terrorism, sedition, etc. In one case, the Bombay High Court had observed that due process hadn’t been followed and the arrest made a mockery of the rule of law.

The Supreme Court stayed the bail. In another instance, the apex court granted the relief sought to transfer the accused from jail to house arrest on medical grounds. The investigating agencies kept dragging their feet till their lordships cracked the whip and issued the warning that the authorities concerned must comply within 24 hours.

One is left wondering why contempt of court proceedings aren’t initiated in such cases?

We must hasten to add that the law must take its course in all cases, but without dispensing with the due process prescribed. The highest court in the land is stirring back to action as protector of citizens’ fundamental rights to life, liberty and freedom of action.

Draconian laws that curtail these have no place in a democracy. It should be underlined that it isn’t only the present government that is concerned about judicial activism and overreach; committed judiciary was first mooted by the Congress with Indira Gandhi at the helm.

Pushpesh Pant

Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University

pushpeshpant@gmail.com

Though a temporary truce seems to have been arrived at in the open and ugly war between Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the state government, it is clear that this isn’t the end of hostilities. Other governors have started to pushback. They have declared that none should make the mistake of considering them a rubber stamp. They have reminded us that they are constitutional authorities, not ornamental office-bearers. They have underlined that they hold office till they enjoy the pleasure of the President and are not bound to blindly follow the advice of the elected council of ministers. It isn’t the first time that the controversy about the role of governors has erupted, but what is different this time is that more than one person holding this office has asserted independence. To some, it may appear that Khan unwisely courted collision with the state government, but as events have unfolded, many irregularities have been exposed in appointments made by the elected representatives of the people. Should not the governor act (in such cases) to ensure that the system of checks and balances is not undone? Is it fair that every time a governor uses his discretion and disregards the advice of the council of ministers, he should be targeted as an ‘agent’ of the Central government, remote-controlled to wreck the federal system? Some would argue that India is a union of states and the word federalism is not mentioned anywhere in our Constitution. But let us not forget that the governor is sworn by the oath of office to protect the Constitution and can’t remain blind to its violation by the government in power in a state under his watch. He is supposed to remain above the partisan electoral battles. Alas, there has always been a wide gap between theory and practice. Ever since Independence, the residents of the Raj Bhawan have become synonymous with sinecures—politicians put to pasture or those heavy-weights who have to be compensated for a lost election. What has muddied waters terribly is the haste with which some retired Supreme Court judges and active politicians and ‘loyal’ (read pliable) civil servants have accepted such appointments. Lawyers, scholars and generals have also been appointed governor, but only a minuscule minority have acted ideally discharging their duties without fear and favour. Some like Satpal Malik have had a charmed life. They continued to enjoy the pleasure of the President even after criticising the Central government while in office. Mamata Banerjee isn’t the only chief minister who has asked for a recall of a governor who allegedly confronted and humiliated her repeatedly. Elected governments in non-NDA-ruled states have been bristling with anger against a governor who they believe to be partisan. This raises an interesting question: Should the acceptability of a particular individual be an essential condition when the governor of a state is appointed? The spats are getting more frequent and uglier, but we should be grateful as these have brought into sharp focus the office of the governor and the urgent need for clarification of constitutional provisions. Only the Supreme Court can do this, as it is the designated interpreter of our Constitution. It is also the final arbiter of the constitutional validity of any legislation or amendment that threatens the Constitution’s basic structure. Between now and 2024, many skirmishes will bring litigants knocking at the door of the apex court. We are bound to hear a lot about judicial overreach and lakshman rekhas in days to come. Also, the manner in which the Supreme Court appears to be reluctant to assert its authority is confusing. Take, for instance, the case of bail granted to the accused arrested on charges of terrorism, sedition, etc. In one case, the Bombay High Court had observed that due process hadn’t been followed and the arrest made a mockery of the rule of law. The Supreme Court stayed the bail. In another instance, the apex court granted the relief sought to transfer the accused from jail to house arrest on medical grounds. The investigating agencies kept dragging their feet till their lordships cracked the whip and issued the warning that the authorities concerned must comply within 24 hours. One is left wondering why contempt of court proceedings aren’t initiated in such cases? We must hasten to add that the law must take its course in all cases, but without dispensing with the due process prescribed. The highest court in the land is stirring back to action as protector of citizens’ fundamental rights to life, liberty and freedom of action. Draconian laws that curtail these have no place in a democracy. It should be underlined that it isn’t only the present government that is concerned about judicial activism and overreach; committed judiciary was first mooted by the Congress with Indira Gandhi at the helm. Pushpesh Pant Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University pushpeshpant@gmail.com