Devi in Indian art, redefined

The classical Indian tradition has always been defined by a rich culture of oral histories. The stories of mythical creatures and characters have largely taken shape in the form of folklore that has been shared as tales of Indian mythology, having their roots in ancient texts such as the Ramayana, Mahabharata and Upanishads.

This tradition led mythology to make its way to the arts and define Indian aesthetics. Mythology in the art can be traced back to the times of Raja Ravi Varma’s vast oeuvre consisting of paintings, drawings and oleographs to the pat painters of Kalighat. While the times have evolved, the theme of mythology in Indian art has sustained a constant interest among artists and collectors alike.

From masters of the Bengal School like Nandalal Bose to modern masters such as Sakti Burman, contemporary artists Waswo X Waswo, Manjunath Kamath, Rini Dhumal, Jayasri Burman, Pushpmala N and younger talent like Chirag Kumawat and Smruthi Gargi Eswar, artists have leaned towards exploring the theme of mythology in their works.

Entrenched in Indian aesthetics emerges the figure of Devi. Several artists have experimented with the figure of the goddess or Devi, often reinterpreting and recontextualising it through their unique practices. Contemporary artist Jayasri Burman explores the idea of myth through the figure of the goddess. Her motifs and characters are inspired by the ancient texts; the dynamic Durga, the fierce Kali, and the courageous Draupadi are recurring icons in her portrayal of Devi. Inspired by the spirit of Indian folk, she creates intricate imagery, placing the divine goddess amid nature, combining the two concepts of her artistic concerns -- mythology and femininity.

While Burman is inspired by traditional Indian aesthetics, some artists have explored the icon of the goddess to critique the dominant discourse. Photo and video performance-based artist Pushpmala N has also incorporated the figure of the divine goddess in several of her feminist works to raise questions regarding the historical representation of women.

In one of her recent works, titled Ancestor, Bharti Kher redefines Devi through the figure of the mother, the eternal creator. Moving away from the traditional aesthetic, Kher's Ancestor is portrayed as a celebration of wisdom and source of refuge.

Icons and motifs of the goddess have always existed in the contemporary art sphere, taking shape through modern-day interpretations of mythology. With the naturalistic approach and the varied interpretations of the themes, there is always a certain magic that mythology brings to the art forms. Contemporary art practices inspired by the mythological presence of Devi contextualises the divine figure’s presence in Indian social and cultural existence, and familiarises a global audience with the Indian aesthetics in various forms.

Sunaina Anand is Founder and Director, Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi. She can be reached at sunaina@artalivegallery.com.

