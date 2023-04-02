Train of experiments with NEP in Jammu & Kashmir

Dinesh Singh By

I have repeatedly urged colleagues at various educational institutions to take advantage of the freedoms that the National Education Policy (NEP) offers in terms of implementing new and creative ideas in the realm of higher education.

Unfortunately, a large number of university administrators across the nation admit in private that they are unable to do so. When asked why, they proffer what I deem unacceptable alibis. Most seem to feel that efforts by regulatory bodies such as the NAAC and UGC tend to stifle creativity and innovation.

I humbly differ from my respected colleagues in this context. To my mind, there are freedoms and spaces for innovation that remain intact and have opened up much more because of the NEP. It is in this context that I offer to describe some highly innovative experiments that are underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Many of these efforts are taking place at Jammu University.

The most satisfying part of the story, however, is that most of the universities in Jammu and Kashmir such as the Islamic University of Science and Technology, Kashmir University, Srinagar and the Cluster University of Jammu are wholeheartedly taking part in the brainstorming sessions that are helping to drive the efforts.

I need to make a full and voluntary disclosure that I too am a part of these efforts as vice-chairman of the newly established Higher Education Council (HEC) of Jammu and Kashmir. I must also mention the unstinted support of the HEC chairman, who happens to be the Lt Governor. The best part is that none of these ideas and experiments is in violation of UGC regulations and is in keeping with NEP’s vision.

Just what are these experiments? One of the first and most interesting is the soon-to-be-launched project christened ‘Gyanodaya Express: The College on Wheels’. A fully equipped train is to be rented from the Indian Railways. The idea is to make learning and education a project-based problem-solving exercise where the world around us is treated as a university. One thousand students and faculty from across Jammu and Kashmir will ride on the train.

The journey will map many aspects of India in economic, industrial, sociological and historical terms. Students will submit projects that are transdisciplinary, hands-on and in group-based problem-solving mode.

The projects have to reflect aspects of the journey and could range from the design of toilets, berths or rail engines. They could also dwell on issues related to the places the train passes through or halts. Most importantly, students will gain academic credit based on how they conduct the projects. Needless to say, the idea draws inspiration from the fact that trains and associated journeys played a major role in the life of Mahatma Gandhi.

Similarly, Jammu University has just announced an open competition for its students to submit and execute the construction of, what I have termed, a ‘Smart Ashram’. Once again, the project will involve trans-disciplinarity, group-based activity and much more. The idea is to conceive how the Mahatma would have set up his ashram in today’s times. I have just described two of the various projects that are on the anvil.

Dinesh Singh

Former Vice-Chancellor, Delhi University; Adjunct Professor of Mathematics, University of Houston, US

Twitter: @DineshSinghEDU

