Women walk in a pack

While we understand that celebs occupy a different stratosphere, we live for the moment when they treat us fans as equals. When they tell us what they eat, where they holiday, and other such trivia. And if they ever reveal their human side and talk about heartbreaks, we are quick to sift through the level of authenticity in their words. 

Brooke Shields and Paris Hilton, through documentary and memoir, recently stepped down from their glittery podium to share past trauma when they could easily have kept silent. Both show a vulnerability that can only have a positive influence on anyone who has been coming apart secretly because of what they underwent. 

In Paris: The Memoir, Hilton recounts the horrors of boarding school, “I didn’t even see the back of her hand coming at me. Next thing I knew I was down on the ground. An enforcer hauled me up, and they just went crazy on me, hitting and choking me, and shrieking at everybody to look what happens. And everybody looked. Their eyes were as big as soccer balls. A lot of them were crying. No doubt, this was an intense thing to witness, and I suppose that was the whole point. That’s why they didn’t need barbed wire or steel bars or iron doors. There was something a lot stronger keeping people inside.”

For those who until then considered hers a charmed life, this revelation goes a long way in rehabilitating her credentials as an ordinary human being, a fellow sufferer rather than someone wrapped in tinsel. She may have colluded in the bimbo image that perhaps was a monetary perk, but here she is baring her heart, winning an understanding of just how much she went through.

In Pretty Baby, a documentary on Shields’s life, the former child star delves deep into her past to come up with the traumatic bits that not just humanise the glitz and glamour parts of her but also take us into the dark world of early success and the parental iron hand behind it. Sexualisation at such an early age—Shields’s photos and film scenes in various states of undress show her more as an obedient, vulnerable child—is now no longer swept under the carpet. Her book carries glimpses of her life from being an actress at too young an age to what she is now, a conscientious mom. She says, “The entirety of my life, it was, ‘She’s a pretty face. She’s a sex symbol’.”

Actress Khushbu Sundar spoke of her own demons recently, cathartic both for her as well as her audiences. The power of women who choose to go public with private pain is an empowering moment for all women. No one is alone, women walk in a pack.

Shinie Antony 

Author

shinieantony@gmail.com

