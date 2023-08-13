Intent that separates two recent ‘Bombs’

Anu Aggarwal By

Debates are interesting when the side you expect the least to win, does. Winning and losing are two sides of the same coin; Buddha recommended walking the middle path, the madhyam vicharan. Talking of which, I am wondering what exactly is the middle path to choose between the pink bomb Barbie, and one on the maker of the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer. “Isn’t a sex bomb better than an atomic bomb?”

I smiled while answering a journalist’s question.

At the same time, I was reminded of how closely I was connected to the idea of an explosion: the destruction and creation in my own life. “If the radiance of a thousand suns were to burst at once in the sky, that would be the splendour of the mighty one,” is the widely remembered stanza from the Bhagavad Gita, referring to the almighty, while in an opposite way, it could be used to predict the destruction caused by an atomic bomb. What the celebrated scientist quoted from the Gita,

“I am become Death, the Destroyer of the World” is the third and final symbol in the three-layered scheme of existentiality where destruction by Lord Shiva is the last stage of Earth’s existence, before the final pralaya, or the end of the world, occurs.

It was interesting to see the two films release at the same time and compete for popularity. It’s no small feat that Greta Gerwig became the first-ever female director with a billion-dollar film, Barbie. My first encounter with the iconic doll was in the 70s when my financier father, who was then posted in Japan, sent me a Japanese Barbie.

I was a little girl enamoured by a blonde-hair, blue-eyed doll, but the special thing about it for me was that she wasn’t just the motionless toy; she was a walky-talky, who, when switched on, started walking, flashing her long lashes, muttering some recorded words. Barbie was my first best friend and a role model, though, with my dark brown hair and complexion, I hardly looked like her. It was fine with me, however. I tried to walk and talk like her—perhaps that even got me chosen as a ramp model. The lesson here is you could be any bomb, the destructive or the life-giving one, but what you choose to form your karma.

Anu Aggarwal

Actor, speaker, yogi and author

Instagram: @anusualanu

