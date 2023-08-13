Home Magazine Voices

Intent that separates two recent ‘Bombs’

At the same time, I was reminded of how closely I was connected to the idea of an explosion: the destruction and a creation in my own life. 

Published: 13th August 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Barbenheimer

Promotional art for Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Debates are interesting when the side you expect the least to win, does. Winning and losing are two sides of the same coin; Buddha recommended walking the middle path, the madhyam vicharan. Talking of which, I am wondering what exactly is the middle path to choose between the pink bomb Barbie, and one on the maker of the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer. “Isn’t a sex bomb better than an atomic bomb?” 
I smiled while answering a journalist’s question.

At the same time, I was reminded of how closely I was connected to the idea of an explosion: the destruction and creation in my own life. “If the radiance of a thousand suns were to burst at once in the sky, that would be the splendour of the mighty one,” is the widely remembered stanza from the Bhagavad Gita, referring to the almighty, while in an opposite way, it could be used to predict the destruction caused by an atomic bomb. What the celebrated scientist quoted from the Gita, 

“I am become Death, the Destroyer of the World” is the third and final symbol in the three-layered scheme of existentiality where destruction by Lord Shiva is the last stage of Earth’s existence, before the final pralaya, or the end of the world, occurs.

It was interesting to see the two films release at the same time and compete for popularity. It’s no small feat that Greta Gerwig became the first-ever female director with a billion-dollar film, Barbie. My first encounter with the iconic doll was in the 70s when my financier father, who was then posted in Japan, sent me a Japanese Barbie.

I was a little girl enamoured by a blonde-hair, blue-eyed doll, but the special thing about it for me was that she wasn’t just the motionless toy; she was a walky-talky, who, when switched on, started walking, flashing her long lashes, muttering some recorded words. Barbie was my first best friend and a role model, though, with my dark brown hair and complexion, I hardly looked like her. It was fine with me, however. I tried to walk and talk like her—perhaps that even got me chosen as a ramp model. The lesson here is you could be any bomb, the destructive or the life-giving one, but what you choose to form your karma.

Anu Aggarwal

Actor, speaker, yogi and author

Instagram: @anusualanu

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barbie Oppenheimer
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp