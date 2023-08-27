Bihar Biennale and spaces beyond antiquity

Sunaina Anand By

The history of art biennales goes back to 1895 when the iconic Venice Biennale was established. Since then, we have witnessed these art events proliferating across the globe. Biennales are an example of public-private collaborations where museums, public art spaces, government institutions and private patrons come together in a majestic display of cultural brilliance. Not only do these events elevate the status of the participating artists on a global stage, but also foster cross-cultural exchange, attract tourism, and contribute to building a nation’s cultural identity.

The late 20th century witnessed a global movement from traditional white-cube exhibitions to more experiential ones at experimental venues. In India, the arts and culture industry started gaining momentum in the late 90s and early 2000s as the private art sector began to develop. It was, however, only in 2012 that the first biennale was held in the country.

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale elevated the position of India’s art while marking its place as one of the biggest contemporary festivals in Asia. In 2021, the Bihar government organised the first-ever Museum Biennale in the world at the Bihar Museum, Patna in a hybrid format. Its second edition was inaugurated earlier this month followed by a two-day symposium, which discussed the emphasis on increasing awareness on the importance of museum culture in India and their transformative role in a globalised world.

Today, museums are not just perceived as relics of the past that are repositories of artefacts but are evolving into vibrant hubs of engagement with a vision to shape the cultural tapestries of tomorrow. The biennale featured two photography exhibitions, four Indian museums and nine international events representing countries across the globe. On the margins of the event, an exhibition titled ‘Together We Art’ also took place. Spotlighting artists from the G20 countries, it is a testimony to the importance of hosting biennales at museum spaces, enriching discourse on art and making it more accessible to a broader audience.

Another development is the role of technology in museum spaces, but the larger question remains How to integrate the present into a space that has always housed antiquities? The Bihar project provides an exceptional answer by re-imagining the future of museums as interactive spaces by fusing technology and contemporary art. Art festivals, biennales, fairs and art weeks collectively provide a platform for curators, artists, collectors and aficionados to interact, collaborate and contribute to the discourses while fostering the growth of the local art scene. The Bihar Biennale is a new addition to the growing global list that is not only a cultural extravaganza but also divulges the transformative power of museums which are now evolving into dynamic spaces.

Sunaina Anand

Founder and Director, Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi

sunaina@artalivegallery.com

The history of art biennales goes back to 1895 when the iconic Venice Biennale was established. Since then, we have witnessed these art events proliferating across the globe. Biennales are an example of public-private collaborations where museums, public art spaces, government institutions and private patrons come together in a majestic display of cultural brilliance. Not only do these events elevate the status of the participating artists on a global stage, but also foster cross-cultural exchange, attract tourism, and contribute to building a nation’s cultural identity. The late 20th century witnessed a global movement from traditional white-cube exhibitions to more experiential ones at experimental venues. In India, the arts and culture industry started gaining momentum in the late 90s and early 2000s as the private art sector began to develop. It was, however, only in 2012 that the first biennale was held in the country. The Kochi-Muziris Biennale elevated the position of India’s art while marking its place as one of the biggest contemporary festivals in Asia. In 2021, the Bihar government organised the first-ever Museum Biennale in the world at the Bihar Museum, Patna in a hybrid format. Its second edition was inaugurated earlier this month followed by a two-day symposium, which discussed the emphasis on increasing awareness on the importance of museum culture in India and their transformative role in a globalised world.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Today, museums are not just perceived as relics of the past that are repositories of artefacts but are evolving into vibrant hubs of engagement with a vision to shape the cultural tapestries of tomorrow. The biennale featured two photography exhibitions, four Indian museums and nine international events representing countries across the globe. On the margins of the event, an exhibition titled ‘Together We Art’ also took place. Spotlighting artists from the G20 countries, it is a testimony to the importance of hosting biennales at museum spaces, enriching discourse on art and making it more accessible to a broader audience. Another development is the role of technology in museum spaces, but the larger question remains How to integrate the present into a space that has always housed antiquities? The Bihar project provides an exceptional answer by re-imagining the future of museums as interactive spaces by fusing technology and contemporary art. Art festivals, biennales, fairs and art weeks collectively provide a platform for curators, artists, collectors and aficionados to interact, collaborate and contribute to the discourses while fostering the growth of the local art scene. The Bihar Biennale is a new addition to the growing global list that is not only a cultural extravaganza but also divulges the transformative power of museums which are now evolving into dynamic spaces. Sunaina Anand Founder and Director, Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi sunaina@artalivegallery.com