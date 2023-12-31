Be structured and flexible for the new year

Anu Aggarwal By

Would you look at that... it’s just about 2024! Well, this past year has truly been a whirlwind of unforgettable moments and memories that I wouldn’t want to trade for the world. For one, I opened up again to interviews, while my Instagram account jumped to over a million followers, interestingly most of them below 30 years of age. My acting in films again saw a kickstart.

I also saw awards pour in to facilitate me round the year with an invite from Women’s Economic Forum, London, and getting honoured by G100, to join the empowered, powerful group of 100 women leaders from across the world, who wish to give back and move forward as architects of the future. Around the same time I, one of the first supermodels of India, got invited to walk the ramp in New York Fashion Week. While my foundation turned a new leaf by getting FCRA to help people globally. There’s so much more that happened. Let us reflect on the New Year now.

“Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings,” said Albert Einstein. I have always been delighted at the prospect of a new day, a fresh try, one more start, with perhaps a bit of magic waiting somewhere behind the morning.

The end of the year inspires us to take control of our future and embrace new beginnings. Know who you are, the Vedas say. Self-reflection and self-contemplation are great tools to know your niche. These directly guide you to act in ways that are beneficial in the long run.

Though celebration is something that should not need a time and place, life is a celebration I discovered when I nearly lost everything. The biggest benevolence happened, and I was born again, with a stress-free young brain. After the chaotic, difficult period, life became better. The events unfolding reflect humanity’s collective beliefs. However, they also offer the potential for healing by finding within ourselves the courage to face our painful past. Once we move past the wound and into an awareness of what that wound has illuminated, we have the potential to choose a course of action for the future.

A new year is a new beginning. It is like a new birth. We feel that we need to make changes in our lives, start on a new path, do new things, and say goodbye to old habits, problems and difficulties. Often, we start making new plans and resolutions. New Year resolutions are one thing but to see it through is quite another. So this year, be structured enough for success and achievement and flexible enough for creativity and fun, while taking care of your body and mind.

