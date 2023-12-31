It is the winter of our parliamentary discontent

Pushpesh Pant By

There has been so much happening, or not happening, inside the new Parliament building that it is impossible not to be agitated and get apprehensive about our future. First things first. Bricks and stones do not an institution make. It’s men who work therein who infuse them with life, values, shared dreams and strive constantly to realise what the founding fathers of the nation envisioned. Replacing the ‘old’ with the ‘new’ doesn’t automatically usher in a revolution that can break the colonial fetters that cripple our mind.

The heated debate that is distracting us from burning questions of schooling and employment is focussed on insulting constitutional functionaries by mimicking them (outside the House) by the bulk of the members of the Opposition dramatically suspended by the presiding officers in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in what could only be described as silencing buzzing mosquitoes with the proverbial sledgehammer, or perhaps, in this case a Blunderbuss.

Before we proceed one must make a distinction between a constitutional office/functionary and the individual who occupies the hallowed chair. The constitutional office must be treated with utmost respect, but this doesn’t mean that a person holding that office is above criticism. No amount of pompous verbosity or playing the victim’s caste card can grant one the status of divinity protected in many theocratic countries by blasphemy laws. Thank god, ours isn’t an absolute monarchy where the offence of les majeste carries the risk of long years in jail or capital punishment. Surely the honourable and learned VP hasn’t forgotten that respect can’t be commanded, it has to be earned.

His illustrious predecessors—Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Zakir Husain, KR Narayanan, Krishan Kant and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat—were never mocked or mimicked. None of them could be accused of partisanship rendering them vulnerable to ridicule. The job of the Speaker of Lok Sabha is no less challenging. Once elected, the occupant of this chair is supposed to shed his party affiliations. Somnath Chatterjee has indeed raised the bar high, but this doesn’t imply that lesser mortals should give up without trying.

Some of our representatives haven’t covered themselves with glory either. The conduct and charmed lives of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Ramesh Bidhuri and others remind us of the famous line from George Orwell’s classic Animal Farm—“All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others.” Their incendiary remarks may be expunged, but they never seem to be threatened with suspension.

This brings us to the question of a level playing field. The Parliament is believed to be a place where all the members enjoy equal rights and are entitled to the same privileges. Most unfortunately the arena appears to have been transformed into an akhara for no holds barred dangal where might is right and brute power (majority) prevails. It’s a sad spectacle that the likes of Brij Bhushan have the last laugh with their supporters boasting of dabdaba. It’s amazing, nay agonising, that sportspersons who have brought glory to the nation are forced to retire from the sport crying inconsolably and returning medals and awards, because they realise that they are no match for musclemen masquerading as political heavyweights. Surely, the Prime Minister with unmatched charisma and an enviable track record doesn’t require such ‘tainted’ followers.

Sportspersons aren’t the only ones who feel that the justice system has failed them. Non-violent protesters, dissenters, critics of the government, NGOs and more have been targeted by central investigating agencies on the suspicion that they are indulging in anti-national activities, are agents and instruments of foreign conspirators, are professional agitators, etc. Once taken into custody, the bail is routinely denied and when granted after years the courts’ comments are ironical: “No evidence has been produced in support of the accusation.” It’s not only the media that has failed to show spine. The more such cases multiply the more the public is reminded that the Goddess of Justice is blindfolded. The helpless victims can only wait for the Slow Mills of the Gods to grind in mysterious ways for relief.

Bills of monumental import have been passed in minutes without discussion in a virtually Opposition-mukt Parliament. It is clear that those whom we have elected have decided to finally get rid of of last vestiges of colonialism—the Westminster model of parliamentary governance and the judicial system that helped the British enslave us.

Ram, the noblest of men, whose temple is going to be inaugurated with fitting fanfare came to be worshipped because he was committed to transparency and didn’t consider himself above the law. His wife Sita had to undergo a test by fire because of rumours about her chastity. No one in this land requires lectures about Caesar’s Wife.

pushpeshpant@gmail.com

