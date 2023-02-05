Keeping up with the Joneses

Shinie Antony By

Are we really satisfied with what we have? Despite all the meditation and medication to calm down and to avoid panic attacks in public, don’t we stare balefully at the plate before us, hating whatever it is we just ordered, and crave with a blind passion the fuchsia ice cream that the waiter is carrying to someone else’s table?

Life is not for lolling back with contentment; life is about craning your neck and taking stock of what others have. No one can put this vague, but definite, longing for the bigger and the better quite like travel journalist AA Gill, who has written: “When you have 15 houses, yachts in three oceans, planes, cellars, mistresses, surgery, a library, and a personal charity, new purchases become just a matter of upgrading… The super-rich watch each other like envious owls to see who’s got a slightly better loafer, a pullover made from some even more endangered fur”.

Even if we got exactly what we wanted, even if God came to us in broad daylight and granted every wish, chances are we will change our mind once we look around and see what others have got. Our eye takes in their possessions in a jiffy, storing in mind what we can at leisure rummage through for envying and rejecting. I have that, we say, and that. But not the flowering tree right before our street. Not that car. Not that club membership. Not that cloying level of gratitude from offsprings… And once we are on that list, our hands are full, ticking this, ticking that.

But the toughest competition in these current times is to look like we are not competing. Now that the wellness industry has brought to light the close relationship between stress and our internal organs, and with us investing heavily in the right type of breathing specifically prescribed to suit our left nostril and right, there is pressure on us to look laidback. Net result: now we have to envy and race past others in invisible ways. No one must be able to sniff out a single jealous bone in our body. We are just the coolest and the hippest; if we relaxed anymore, we’d be mistaken for a corpse.

As we copiously observe what everyone else is up to, we shrug, affecting an air of unconcern; the latent anxiety of others moving ahead is suppressed and pooh-poohed by the right therapist. But watch each other we must—it is in our DNA. Nations do this, cities do this, we do this, they do this. So, take a deep breath, loosen your neck muscles—now rotate head 180 degrees and feel deeply sorry for yourself for all the things you cannot afford.

