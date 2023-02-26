In giving, we receive

Anu Aggarwal By

Recently, I was asked about the significance of love on Valentine’s Day. It brought to mind author and psychologist Daniel Goleman’s words: “In a very real sense, we have two minds. One that thinks and one that feels.” My take on love has been shaken and stirred, and why not? Especially when I have traversed from being a so-called ‘sex bomb’ (as labelled by the media) to a happy monk. I have been flipped inside out till the truth inside me revealed itself: We are all one. Love is all there is.

Unfortunately, most of us have a truly limited take on the understanding of love. Come Valentine’s Day and all people can think of are candy and cupids, and kissy-face-fealty. No one remembers the origins of the festival, which are actually dark, bloody and a bit muddled. Nonetheless, the day reinforces the belief that we do need to celebrate true love.

The years spent living with frugal needs and meager wants of a monk taught me to cater to the needs of other people—something that love is all about, which is more about giving, less about taking. Love is the essence of our existence. Just like a child would be lost without a mother’s love, we need love from the very start. As we grow, it’s our duty to offer it to others in what we do and how we choose to live. A lack of it will turn us into an unfeeling person.

In the entertainment industry, there’s much pressure and competition, and one often faces unsolicited judgements. Everyone has a different way of dealing with relationships. To express our emotions, to understand love correctly, is our individual emotional intelligence. Most actors don’t get an outlet for their emotions in spite of being in the business of emotions. But, if you are true to your art, then acting is in itself an outlet for love, hatred and other emotions, too. To experience it in totality, one needs to be trained in mindfulness.

Over the years there have been many changes, as far as love is concerned. GenNext is more practical and less emotional. We need to prioritise self-love. The idea being when you love yourself, it opens doors for you to care for and truly love unconditionally.

Anu Aggarwal

Actor, speaker, yogi and author

Instagram: @anusualanu

