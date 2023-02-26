Yamunotri Ropeway: Highway to hell, not stairway to heaven

Pushpesh Pant By

Coming in the wake of the subsistence of Joshimath ringing shrill alarm bells about the fragile Himalayan ecosystem, one can only be amazed at the audacity of the Uttarakhand chief minister’s announcement that the government will soon build a ropeway to Yamunotri, cutting down travelling time from Hanuman Chatti to the shrine from five hours to 15 minutes. It seems it’s going to be business as usual—from pilgrimage tourism to high-risk infrastructure development. The underplaying of the catastrophic hazard after experts were asked not to create panic by making their reports public was expected, but not such brazen disregard of gravity of the situation.

Words play strange tricks. Ropeway strangely sounded like stairway and allowed a long-forgotten song, resting comatose in the crevices of the subconscious mind, to come back to haunt. The popular Led Zeppelin song, more than half a century old, goes: “There is a lady who is sure all that glitters is gold and she is buying a stairway to heaven.” One may nitpick that a ropeway is not a stairway, and that we should not discredit good intentions. It’s, however, useful to remember that the road, not to heaven but hell, is often paved with good intentions.

Pilgrims from time immemorial have undertaken hazardous journeys to ensure eternal bliss in afterlife. The lady in the song may have believed that all that glitters is gold, but this is far from harsh reality. Serious pilgrims gladly suffer discomforts and many would consider heli-hopping and ropeway-riding shortcuts to holy places sacrilege. Times have changed and none can grudge creature comforts on yatra path. Wrath of ravaged nature has been devastatingly demonstrated more than once in the Dev Bhoomi. Alas, when will we learn that all that glitters isn’t gold and the ‘Stairway to Heaven’ can’t be bought?

There have been other distressing developments. Despite apex court’s explicit comments that no illegal structure can be demolished without due process bulldozers continue to create havoc.

A mother and daughter immolated themselves in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on February 13, in front of the demolition machine as their humble shanty was reduced to rubble. (A case has now been registered against the sub-divisional magistrate, revenue officer and the driver of the bulldozer. Obviously, the trio were following orders.) Similar demolitions at the same time were undertaken in Mehrauli in Delhi to get rid of alleged squatters on forest land. A night shelter (presumably built by the Delhi government) was also smashed to deny a roof over the heads to petty criminals and drug addicts who had made it their den. Both land, and law and order are under the home ministry in the national capital. Rounding up drug addicts and criminals, and to protect the destitute is the job of the police.

Whenever a glamorous international event is hosted in the capital, the most painful burden of beautification falls on the abjectly poor and the helpless. Suddenly, the authorities wake up to discover that thousands of families have been squatting on government land for years. Uprooting them and covering up the ugly telltale eyesores acquires urgency. Relief and resettlement have no meaning for those rendered homeless in a blink. Let the impression not be created that it is the present government alone to blame for cruelty towards the wretched of the earth. When the Congress was at the helm and the Commonwealth Games were organised, Delhi witnessed facelifts and infrastructure development on war footing causing immense collateral damage that is yet to heal.

The income tax ‘survey’ targeting BBC was blown out of proportion. BBC lost its aura of objectivity and independence long years ago. Its shoddy coverage of war in Iraq dented the platform’s credibility. Indian governments in the past have regretted permitting the corporation’s documentary makers to film reality that projects India in an unfavourable light. The question that we should ask is why then we swell up with pride when praise is showered by a foreign magazine, newspaper or a TV channel? Isn’t it time that we stopped worrying about approvals and condemnations in foreign media as we march ahead confidently into that radiant Amrit Kaal? Worries about freedom of expression need to be focused on swadeshi media.

It would be naive to think that foreign conspiracies to stem our rise will cease anytime soon. Individuals such as Hungarian-American businessman and philanthropist George Soros, who are filthy rich and opinionated, remain dangerous. They, like some corporations and even governments, hostile to resurgent India, will persist with their machinations. But transparency, not paranoid tirades, are the best defence.

As that song has it: “Sometimes the words have two meanings …sometimes all of our thoughts are misgiven… Yes, there are two paths you can go by, but in the long run and there’s still time to change the road you’re on.”

