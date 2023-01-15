The vibrant art of healing

Sunaina Anand By

The healing power of art has been recognised by experts since times immemorial. In recent times, research has resurfaced on the benefits of art as an alternate form of therapy in response to adverse psychological and mental health disturbances. Over time, it has made a popular space for itself in the society to be recognised and engaged with, in different manners—museum and gallery visits, shows and exhibitions, dialogues, talks, workshops, and more. Art harnesses the energy that one carries within themselves. Interacting with art and participating in art programmes helps one to de-clutter and spark hope and inspiration.

In today’s fast-paced lives, especially in modern metros, art appears to be a form of escape. It gives us a space where we experience and process our emotions in quietude. Today, many corporate houses have special art-based activities for their employees to destress. Not only do they contribute to the overall mental wellbeing of the individuals but also inspire creativity and thoughtfulness.

Colours and lines also play a very important role in the healing effect of art. Colours evoke certain emotions and contribute to the overall mood of a person. Engaging fruitfully with colours and creating art helps people to process difficult emotions and get in touch with their inner feelings. It is also a well-known fact that artists are more in touch with their emotions. Their art gives them the power to explore and express their emotions, which acts as a cathartic process.

Art has a healing effect on the body because it engages the mind, the body and the soul, forging a connection between the three resulting in a calming effect. In a pilot project in Brussels in September 2022, doctors prescribed patients free admission to participating museums in the Belgian capital for six months to treat depression. Furthermore, arts play an important role in preventing diseases and improving health, says a World Health Organization report dating back to 2009, and cites more than 3,000 studies demonstrating the same.

Making art a part of our everyday lives and engaging with it helps us not only to rebuild ourselves but also as revamp a society. The positive effect of viewing, experiencing and creating art in any form initiates the basis of a healthy and peaceful environment and community.

Sunaina Anand is Founder and Director, Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi. She can be reached at sunaina@artalivegallery.com.

