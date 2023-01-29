The miracle that is self-healing

Anu Aggarwal By

A miracle is a miracle when you see or experience it. Doctors called me a miracle to be alive, 10 years ago, when with my half-paralysed and multiple-fractured body, I had just learnt how to stand, after being bedridden for months. My gestation period, doctors envisaged, was only two-three years where I would be a vegetable case. With a nervous system breakdown, no motor impulses working, I would ‘die’. I didn’t know then that I had reached my deepest spirit level, and that is what the meaning of the word ‘spiritual’ is. Having been to the other side, waking up after a long coma, I only saw oneness, in me and the cosmos. We are all one. Peace. Silence. At the hospital, the attendants had to lift my body from the stretcher, and carefully place it on a wheelchair. It was dead meat. “You are going home.” When the doctor said it merrily, I looked up at him and wondered what he meant. Of course, I didn’t know at the point that I had bought my house as a self-made single, young achiever, the superstar ‘Aashiqui’ Anu, with my hard-earned money. That was a miracle, people around me had thought, then. But who, or what is Anu? Needless to say I was depersonalised, and didn’t know a language, and that what I sat in was called a ‘wheelchair’ or how to use my hands to move it. And here I am today. A vegetable case, who studied, healed herself, ate vegetables, and indulged in a raw-food diet for wellness. A patient became her own mentor, self-healed. I have seen my miracle of self-healing happen through the study of neuroscience, positive psychology, mindfulness meditation, yoga. Above all my top focus was practising kindness, empathy and compassion. And during a lecture at a naturopathy conference in Paris, in 2016, I became ND Anu, a naturopathy doctor. When I registered my foundation, AAF, I used a title like Compassion-In-Action as I thought it best described it. What does that really mean? A ray of good is linked to every bad thing that happens. One of the biggest ‘good’ Covid did was to destroy the false ‘money can buy health’ comfort most people lived in, and of a hypocritically well, but an unhealthy fragile mental state. In times of uncertain helplessness, we started to look for hope. I have never taken supplements or capsules to eliminate brain fog, anxiety, PTSD and to improve mental clarity, or to motivate myself. Instead, I did away with medication and relied totally on holistic science. Now my unbelievable recovery motivates people. Our ancient spiritual science believes that being caring allows you to have empathy for others and you live a life based on affection, love, and compassion for those around you. Law of karma says you then become the highest recipient to receive loving kindness. Anu Aggarwal Actor, speaker, yogi and author Instagram: @anusualanu