How trolls can bowl Modi on a roll

Ravi Shankar By

In ancient Rome, a slave would walk behind a conqueror whispering in his ear, “Memento mori (Remember, you’re mortal).” Some kings killed the messenger of bad news. Power doesn’t like to be questioned or offended. So, all hell broke loose when Sabrina Siddiqui, The Wall Street Journal’s White House correspondent, was savagely trolled for asking PM Narendra Modi about Muslim rights in India. Right-wing sites blared she was a “daughter of Pakistani parents”. Senior ministers and urbane spokesmen who can tell a Château Margaux from chat papdi joined the chorus. The White House was furious. The WSJ complained to the Indian embassy in Washington, naming names. And a new media celebrity was born. It seems that Modi is burdened with sycophants with thin skins and thick skulls: all it took was one question to take the democratic lustre off an American Triumph.

Perhaps, the trolls saw the Pakistani-American journalist’s question as lèse-majesté—an offence committed against the dignity of a sovereign, a ruling head of state, or the state itself. In ancient Rome, emperors cast aside democratic pretence of being the ‘first citizen’ and instituted lèse-majesté as a criminal offence. Since the republic was never legally ended, emperors couldn’t be true monarchs. Hence, emperors declared themselves reigning deities, and insulting them was a sin against god. Theoretically in democracy, the people are god, though it inevitably ends up with some people becoming gods.

What the West doesn’t understand is that democracy is understood differently in rising decolonised countries with strong economic aggregation such as India, Israel and Turkey. People identify with the leader who “sees” them; hence any criticism is a transgression against their identity. India had a vibrant press during the British Raj; ironically many of the rebellious editors were British, like James Augustus Hickey, who was known for lambasting Company decisions. Agitated by an unruly local press, the British passed the Vernacular Press Act of 1878, which gave the government power to censor the language media. Trust the ingenious native journalist to find a way out: the now-defunct Amrita Bazar Patrika started an English edition since the Press Act did not cover English newspapers.

Such cocking-a-snook ingenuity isn’t around today. India is down by 11 places to rank a dismal 161 among 180 nations in the new World Press Freedom Index 2023. A report in the British newspaper, The Guardian, claims that the PM is concerned about India’s downslide in the Democracy Index; like it or not, Modi is India to the world and no PM has projected its global glory as much as him. Any mud being slung on his establishment was mud on his kurta. According to the newspaper report, “(The) prime minister was giving more importance to the Democracy Index and was keen to get improved rankings since India is the largest democratic country in the world.”

It reported many senior-level meetings since 2021 because ignoring such rankings “could affect international business in India if the country is seen as a politically risky place to invest”. Modi, having gained a seat at the high table of world democracies, is likely to be unhappy at the trolling over a question he had vigorously answered. He polls consistently as the world’s most popular leader because he has cracked the code to tell his followers what to do, and get it done. Perhaps, the time has come for him to tell them what not to do. Is that a big ask?

Ravi Shankar

ravi@newindianexpress.com

In ancient Rome, a slave would walk behind a conqueror whispering in his ear, “Memento mori (Remember, you’re mortal).” Some kings killed the messenger of bad news. Power doesn’t like to be questioned or offended. So, all hell broke loose when Sabrina Siddiqui, The Wall Street Journal’s White House correspondent, was savagely trolled for asking PM Narendra Modi about Muslim rights in India. Right-wing sites blared she was a “daughter of Pakistani parents”. Senior ministers and urbane spokesmen who can tell a Château Margaux from chat papdi joined the chorus. The White House was furious. The WSJ complained to the Indian embassy in Washington, naming names. And a new media celebrity was born. It seems that Modi is burdened with sycophants with thin skins and thick skulls: all it took was one question to take the democratic lustre off an American Triumph. Perhaps, the trolls saw the Pakistani-American journalist’s question as lèse-majesté—an offence committed against the dignity of a sovereign, a ruling head of state, or the state itself. In ancient Rome, emperors cast aside democratic pretence of being the ‘first citizen’ and instituted lèse-majesté as a criminal offence. Since the republic was never legally ended, emperors couldn’t be true monarchs. Hence, emperors declared themselves reigning deities, and insulting them was a sin against god. Theoretically in democracy, the people are god, though it inevitably ends up with some people becoming gods. What the West doesn’t understand is that democracy is understood differently in rising decolonised countries with strong economic aggregation such as India, Israel and Turkey. People identify with the leader who “sees” them; hence any criticism is a transgression against their identity. India had a vibrant press during the British Raj; ironically many of the rebellious editors were British, like James Augustus Hickey, who was known for lambasting Company decisions. Agitated by an unruly local press, the British passed the Vernacular Press Act of 1878, which gave the government power to censor the language media. Trust the ingenious native journalist to find a way out: the now-defunct Amrita Bazar Patrika started an English edition since the Press Act did not cover English newspapers. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Such cocking-a-snook ingenuity isn’t around today. India is down by 11 places to rank a dismal 161 among 180 nations in the new World Press Freedom Index 2023. A report in the British newspaper, The Guardian, claims that the PM is concerned about India’s downslide in the Democracy Index; like it or not, Modi is India to the world and no PM has projected its global glory as much as him. Any mud being slung on his establishment was mud on his kurta. According to the newspaper report, “(The) prime minister was giving more importance to the Democracy Index and was keen to get improved rankings since India is the largest democratic country in the world.” It reported many senior-level meetings since 2021 because ignoring such rankings “could affect international business in India if the country is seen as a politically risky place to invest”. Modi, having gained a seat at the high table of world democracies, is likely to be unhappy at the trolling over a question he had vigorously answered. He polls consistently as the world’s most popular leader because he has cracked the code to tell his followers what to do, and get it done. Perhaps, the time has come for him to tell them what not to do. Is that a big ask? Ravi Shankar ravi@newindianexpress.com