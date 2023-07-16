In darkness, find your light in Yoga

Anu Aggarwal By

We celebrate World Kindness Day, World Girlchild Day, etc. It is natural that World Yoga Day (WYD) would become a reality, too. In a world darkened by the global crisis, it can be a bright light. Celebrated for the first time in 2015, I was invited as a dignitary and teacher to be part of it in Mumbai on June 21, the day of the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. What started as a small initiative, has today captured the imagination of the entire world. Vasudhaiva kutumbakam—‘One Earth. One Family. One Future’. It is the harmonising reality of our universal consciousness.

A yoga award from the Government of India in 2015 made me feel grateful. But even more, was the fact that I was invited as a speaker and conducted a session at WYD 2015 by the Ganges in Rishikesh. To see the people thrilled after class was invigorating. Humility and gratitude are lifelong practices, not just scored in WYD. Though this precious day is a reminder to follow the first yoga sutra: ‘Atha yoga anushasanam’, or ‘Now, the discipline of yoga’.

What does this mean? The individual consciousness—the microorganism that you are—comes in tune with the cosmic divine energy. Once this happens, your dreams start to manifest as realities and you start to see future events. This, in turn, gives you an advantage. I have used mine to spread the good of others.

This year, on WYD I chose to focus on the visually impaired youth. I created a programme. It was a joy to take an hour-long class of mindfulness through which I centred on unconditional love, practised gratitude and cleared the mental clutter. In the end, I asked the participants to speak about their yoga experience. The session turned into an interactive one. They opened up, and how. It was a delight to hear them speak of the positivity that the class manifested.

Little wonder that the participants want another class soon. And why not? Nothing can stop anyone from practising the peace that yoga brings forth. Yoga is India’s gift to the world. Let’s not blockade this humanitarian aid through patents and copyrights in the growing yoga market. Let it flow smoothly to reach all.

Anu Aggarwal

Actor, speaker, yogi and author

Instagram: @anusualanu

